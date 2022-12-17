"Wise men say, only fools rush in," and the upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic might be one we can't help falling in love with. Who can blame us with a cast like this? Euphoria's Jacob Elordi is set to play Elvis Presley alongside Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny as the titular character in the upcoming biopic Priscilla based on Priscilla's best-selling 1985 memoir, "Elvis and Me." And to give a little glimpse of the stars from the film's set, director Sofia Coppola shared a behind-the-scenes image of Elordi and Spaeny clad in their iconic Elvis and Priscilla looks.

Coppola posted the picture on her Instagram page, revealing that she had a "great shoot" with both Spaeny and Elordi. The image, which highlights the lead stars as their respective characters, revealed only Elordi's and Spaeny's silhouettes in a shadowy, unclear photo. But one thing is certain about the image: It exuded a retro vibe appropriate for Elvis and Priscilla's era.

Elvis and Priscilla can be easily considered the industry's most famous couple, sharing 13 years together before the legendary singer's death in 1977. While it may seem a little too early for another Elvis-inspired film — given the recent release of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which starred Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge — it's high time we learn more about his beau, with a film about their love story told through Priscilla's point of view.

Speaking with Vogue back in October, Coppola shared that Priscilla's story caught her interest, making her want to make a film that is entirely based on Priscilla's viewpoint. Although the Lost in Translation director thinks that Luhrmann's 2022 Elvis film was creatively done, she believes Priscilla was only a minor character in the film. "I love that people were so into his film about Elvis, and now in a few years there’ll be another film about Priscilla. I think it’ll be interesting to have two completely different interpretations of the same events and time period." So, when asked whether Elvis would be just a supporting character in her script, the director answered: "Yeah, Priscilla is the real focus of it." She also added that she's glad Luhrmann didn't delve deeper into Priscilla's story because, that way, she can "really dive deep" into the story of the late singer's partner.

Coppola has already released a biopic film focused on a woman, with her 2006 film Marie Antoinette starring Kirsten Dunst as the Austrian teenager who went on to be the Queen of France. So with the director directing another female's story, Priscilla is gearing up to be Coppola's next successful film.

The release date for Priscilla has yet to be announced, but keep an eye on Collider for future updates.