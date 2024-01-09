The Big Picture Priscilla, a film about the life of Priscilla Presley, will be released on Blu-ray on February 13, 2024, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The film takes a deeper and darker look into the truth behind the relationship between Priscilla and Elvis Presley, highlighting its tumultuous nature.

Priscilla received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for the performances but criticism of the director playing it safe.

Tap into the life of the woman behind one of the biggest musicians of all time as Priscilla is taking center stage with a Blu-ray arrival scheduled for February 13, 2024. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, you can curl up with your cat and remind yourself why sometimes it’s better to be single with the latest project to come from Sofia Coppola. Starring Cailee Spaeny as the titular woman and wife of Jacob Elordi’s Elvis Presley, the drama gives a deeper and darker insight into the truth behind the couple.

No at-home release would be complete without a lineup of bonus features fit for The King himself. Those who add Priscilla to their private collection will be treated to two separate featurettes about the creation of the film. One, titled The Making of Priscilla, was crafted by up-and-coming director Liv McNeil, while the other, Brushed with Beauty: Creating Priscilla’s Story, sounds like it will reveal more about the woman at the center of the story. Also included in the extra content is the film’s theatrical trailer.

Pulled from the pages of Priscilla Presley’s memoir, Priscilla recounts the years that Elvis and Priscilla spent together. From their first meeting in Germany when Priscilla was just 14 years old to Elvis’s 24 years, to their tumultuous relationship in the States, the film takes a different approach to other features we’ve seen in recent years, such as Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. Instead of focusing on the musician’s rise to fame and decades in the spotlight, it paints a different picture of the revered performer, pointing out the inappropriate and, at times, abusive relationship that he had with a woman ten years his junior.

'Priscilla's Mixed Reception

With previous titles in her back pocket, including The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette, and Lost in Translation, Coppola’s return to filmmaking was a highly-anticipated one. Teaming up with A24, the movie seemed almost unstoppable as it was a huge year for the indie studio which released successful projects, such as Talk to Me and The Iron Claw. Although it held its own at the box office against stacked competition including The Marvels and Five Nights at Freddy’s, Priscilla was a divisive one for critics. While Collider’s Emma Kiely praised the performances put forth by Elordi and Spaeny, she was less than happy with how the director “plays it safe” throughout the “highs and lows of a toxic marriage.” She went on to describe the “repetitive” nature of the film, noting that the pacing was completely off the entire way through. Still, there’s plenty to celebrate about Priscilla as it’s a female-centered biopic — something that we very rarely get.

Until you can take home a physical copy of Priscilla for your collection on February 13, the film is now available on demand on sites like Amazon Prime Video. As of right now, no streaming announcement has been made, but the title is expected to join others from A24 on Max. Check out the trailer below.

Priscilla When teenager Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who's already a meteoric rock 'n' roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, and a gentle best friend. Release Date November 3, 2023 Director Sofia Coppola Cast Jacob Elordi , Cailee Spaeny , Jorja Cadence , Ari Cohen Rating R Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Biography , Music Writers Sofia Coppola Production Company American Zoetrope, The Apartment

