The Big Picture Priscilla, Sofia Coppola's Priscilla Presley movie, is set to be released digitally on December 15.

The film explores the turbulent relationship between Priscilla and Elvis, delving into the passionate moments as well as the darker aspects of their marriage.

Critics have praised Coppola's depiction of Priscilla's life, earning the film a Certified Fresh score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes and receiving positive feedback from Priscilla Presley herself.

Ahead of the holiday season, A24 announced that Sofia Coppola's Priscilla will make it home in time for Christmas. The Priscilla Presley biopic starring Cailee Spaeny as the titular wife of Elvis Presley is set for a December 15 digital release date. A physical release and streaming date are still to come.

A counter of sorts to last year's mega-hit Elvis, the film tells the story of the teenage Priscilla when she first meets the larger-than-life rock and roll superstar Elvis (Jacob Elordi) and sparks a long, unexpected, turbulent relationship with him spanning from a German army base to Graceland. Based on Priscilla's autobiography Elvis & Me, it peeks behind closed doors to explore what the King was like when the bright lights weren't on him. An unflinchingly honest portrait is painted as the film depicts the passion between the two, the vulnerability and comfort the couple shared, and the rage and womanizing ways of the late singer that would help tear them apart. For Coppola, the project is about telling the whirlwind story of Priscilla and what it meant to grow up in the gaudy, yet lonely world of Elvis without necessarily spotlighting his fame.

Priscilla was an emotional roller coaster for its cast, which saw Spaeny and Elordi joined by Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Emily Mitchell, Jorja Cadence, Tim Post, and Luke Humphrey. During an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, the two leads shared how they got to explore the lighter side of Elvis and Priscilla's relationship with home movies while also delving deep into the darker, more complicated angles of their marriage. For Elordi, it made their inevitable goodbye all the more heartbreaking to shoot as they had essentially lived through the entirety of the pair's lives together:

"I think something that came as a bit of a shock, we shot the goodbye scene toward the end of filming and I think that day was much heavier than anticipated for me, anyway. We had shot their lives leading up to that, and that day came out of nowhere. It's only a brief scene, but for me, it kind of floored me a little bit having grown up with them for all those years and then having to say goodbye. That scene definitely kind of, you know, took a toll for sure."

'Priscilla' Is a Critical Darling Thanks to Taking the Spotlight Off of Elvis

Critics were largely pleased with Coppola's raw and dramatic portrait of Priscilla's life living with Elvis. During its premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, the film earned a seven-minute standing ovation as positive reviews carried the film to a Certified Fresh 82% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. An important stamp of approval for the film came from Priscilla Presley herself, who praised Coppola's vision as authentic to her experiences, even if her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley reportedly sharply disagreed.

Priscilla comes home on digital on December 15. Read our review here for what to expect from the biopic ahead of its home release, and check out our interview with Spaeny and Elordi below: