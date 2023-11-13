The Big Picture Director Sofia Coppola's biopic Priscilla has had a successful theatrical run, grossing over $12 million domestically in just over two weeks.

Priscilla held strong in its second weekend of wide release, only dropping by 5% from last weekend.

The film, which dramatizes the complex relationship between Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley, has received mostly positive reviews and is a more intimate portrayal compared to the previous biopic Elvis.

After just over a fortnight in theaters, Priscilla has grossed over $12 million domestically, as it awaits an international roll-out that’ll begin in December and extend into January. The movie premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival in October, before being released by indie outfit A24 in four domestic theaters later that month. Priscilla entered wide release on November 3, finishing at the number four spot that weekend. It held on to the fourth position this weekend as well, adding over 1,000 theaters and grossing just under $5 million.

This is the widest release that Coppola has ever received. The filmmaker’s biggest theatrical hit remains 2003’s Lost in Translation, which grossed nearly $120 million worldwide. Her second-biggest hit is 2006’s Marie Antoinette, which made $60 million globally. The punk rock-infused period drama is also her most expensive movie, produced on a reported budget of $40 million. Priscilla, on the other hand, cost a reported $20 million to make, which is also on the higher end of the spectrum for the economic director. Coppola’s last theatrical release was The Beguiled, which generated nearly $30 million worldwide against a reported budget of $10 million in 2017. She released the Apple TV+ comedy drama On the Rocks in 2020.

Domestic Box Office Top Five This Weekend Gross Captain Marvel $47 million Five Nights at Freddy's $9 million Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour $5.9 million Priscilla $4.8 million Killers of the Flower Moon $4.7 million

Priscilla Doesn't Whitewash Elvis Presley

Image via A24

Starring Cailee Spaeny as the titular character and Jacob Elordi as Elvis, the movie has received mostly positive reviews. It currently sits at a “fresh” 81% score on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Priscilla was touted as the antithesis to last year’s glittery cradle to the grave biopic Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler in the lead role. Produced on a budget of $85 million, Elvis grossed over $150 million domestically and nearly $300 million worldwide. It also scored eight nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Butler. A24 would hope for Priscilla to generate similar interest during the awards season, even if commercial success of that kind is out of the question.

Priscilla is a more intimate film than Elvis, and has generated some amount of controversy over its portrayal of the lead characters’ romance. While Priscilla Presley serves as an executive producer on the movie, and has given it her blessing, her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley was reportedly unhappy about the creative directions being taken by Coppola in the script, and had threatened to protest against the movie before her untimely passing earlier this year. You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.