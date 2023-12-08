The Big Picture Sofia Coppola, despite her reputation and talent, had difficulty raising enough funds to produce her latest movie, Priscilla, based on Priscilla Presley's memoir.

The creative team behind Priscilla considered organizing a pickleball tournament as a fundraiser to help fill the financial gaps in the production.

The cast and crew of Priscilla often engaged in pickleball tournaments during downtime, including facing off against the team from What We Do in the Shadows.

With a name like Sofia Coppola attached to the director’s chair, it’s hard to imagine not having enough funding to produce a movie. The daughter of the legendary Francis Ford Coppola, Sofia Coppola has proven herself to be an incredibly talented director in her own right, having helmed critically acclaimed titles including Lost in Translation and The Virgin Suicides. But, when it came to the Academy Award winner’s latest project, Priscilla, those closest to the production admit that they had a difficult time raising enough money to do justice to the on-screen adaptation of Priscilla Presley’s memoir. During a conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff at the Hammer Museum with the movie’s producer Youree Henley and costume designer Stacey Battat, it was revealed that the creative team was in such a desperate place financially that they almost sunk their hopes into a pickleball tournament that would give donors a chance to face off against the film’s star, Jacob Elordi.

While Henley says that there were “plenty of people” who were eager to work with Coppola on her next feature-length production, he admitted that there were still a lot of financial gaps that needed to be filled. Understanding that there could be “no mistakes” within the jam-packed filming schedule, Henley says,

We thought about doing a tournament at one point where there was a lot of interest around Jacob Elordi, and we thought if we could do like a fundraiser where you played pickleball with Jacob Elordi, that we might get like an extra day of shooting or something. This was a real thing - like we were really during pre-production figuring out a way to do that - like that’s how strapped it was.

And, for the record, Elordi, who’s also been turning heads this year for his performance in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, was totally down to toss on a sweatband and hit the court. As Henley says, “Jacob was down, too. He was like, ‘I’ll do it! Whatever!’ He was a wonderful partner in that way.”

Crossing Rackets with the Undead

Close

While it may seem like a completely left-field idea, the pickleball tournament makes total sense in the context of the movie’s production days. Both Henley and Battat shared their memories of the constant sound of bouncing balls and rackets in between takes, with everyone (except maybe the actors and Battat) joining in the downtime fun. Because shooting took place in Toronto, where the film industry is booming, Henley says the cast and crew of Priscilla were able to test their chops against the folks behind What We Do in the Shadows.

“We would have a tournament - Priscilla vs. What We Do in the Shadows,” Henley explained, adding, “Those guys are really good.” Sadly, Battat was caught off guard by this news, as the costume designer was perhaps the hardest working person in the film - constantly changing the cast in and out of their sprawling wardrobes. “I’m so sorry you weren’t there,” Henley said to his co-worker, before praising the What We Do in the Shadows team one more time, “They’re phenomenal pickleball players, though. They’re really good! Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) an incredible pickleball player.” It's also worth noting that Coppola did appear in a cameo capacity during a Season 4 episode of WWDITS, making the pickleball showdown all the more epic.

Priscilla is now playing in theaters across the U.S. You can check out Nemiroff’s full interview below.

Priscilla When teenager Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who's already a meteoric rock 'n' roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, and a gentle best friend. Release Date November 3, 2023 Director Sofia Coppola Cast Jacob Elordi , Cailee Spaeny , Jorja Cadence , Ari Cohen Rating R Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Biography , Music Writers Sofia Coppola Production Company American Zoetrope, The Apartment

