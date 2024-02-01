The Big Picture Priscilla, a drama film directed by Sofia Coppola, explores the complicated and tragic relationship between Priscilla Presley and Elvis, shedding light on the consequences of their marriage.

The film portrays Priscilla, played by Cailee Spaeny, as a young girl who falls for a famous singer and ultimately finds herself trapped in a life of fame and control over her identity.

Priscilla delves deep into the issues that plagued the relationship between Elvis and Priscilla, with the age gap being just one factor among many. The film aims to provide viewers with a new perspective on this fundamental marriage in pop culture history.

Max has announced that Priscilla will be available for streaming on February 23, bringing home the tension of Sofia Coppola's drama film. Priscilla (Cailee Spaeny) had a very clear idea of what she wanted out of her life when she married Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi), but instead of living a fairy tale romance, she bumped into something different from what she expected. After earning nominations for several awards, Priscilla will be available to watch at home, giving viewers a new perspective on what was a fundamental marriage for pop culture a few decades ago.

Priscilla introduces the titular person portrayed by Spaeny as a young girl who meets a famous singer who is ten years older than her. After a brief period of casual dating, Priscilla and Elvis are separated, leaving the girl with a broken heart. Faster than she ever expected, Priscilla finds herself trapped in a life of fame and control over her identity that causes her to question her decisions. Written by Coppola herself, the tragedy of Priscilla relies on the girl not knowing what she was getting into once she married Elvis, and the consequences the relationship brought to her life.

Before writing and directing Priscilla, Sofia Coppola was busy with the production of On The Rocks, a comedy about a family with plenty of problems to solve. Starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, the film set the stage for the filmmaker to dive deep into everything that went wrong in the relationship between Elvis and Priscilla, with the age gap being merely one of their issues. Ari Cohen, Dagmara Domińczyk and Tim Post also star in the deep look at the complicated relationship between the King and his wife.

'Priscilla's Powerful Leads

Cailee Spaeny starred in How It Ends before playing the lead role in Priscilla, with the apocalyptic comedy following a young woman who had a few final moments before a comet hit the planet. Spaeny is also set to star in next year's Civil War and Alien: Romulus, taking her career to new heights after stepping into the shoes of Priscilla Presley. Jacob Elordi is currently set to reprise his role as Nate Jacobs in the third season of Euphoria, the successful teen drama aired on HBO. He was also recently seen in Saltburn, Emerald Fennell's next title after the acclaimed Promising Young Woman.

Priscilla will be available for streaming on Max on February 23.