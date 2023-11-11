The Big Picture Sofia Coppola's film Priscilla offers an atypical interpretation of Elvis Presley, focusing on his vulnerable and insecure side, as seen through the perspective of Priscilla.

Jacob Elordi's performance as Elvis captures the dark and mysterious aspects of the iconic rock star, while also portraying his sweet affection and awkwardness in his relationship with Priscilla.

The film delves into Elvis' insecurity and his desire for respect as an actor, shattering the image of the iconic star and showing him as a man who has lost himself. It also highlights the loneliness and alienation felt by Priscilla in the luxurious but claustrophobic environment of Graceland.

Even if Priscilla Presley never existed in real life, she would have served as an ideal protagonist for a Sofia Coppola film. The wife of the legendary pop star, Elvis Presley, Priscilla was a starry-eyed young girl brought into the world of fame and fortune. Despite living a life of privilege in the confines of Graceland, she feels alienated and lonely. Coppola has thrived in stories of well-off young women with an unshakable melancholic haze, including The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette, with the latter of the two depicting a literal life of royalty. The director's meditative subversion of character and environment is implemented in one of the eminent figures of the 20th century in her recent film, Priscilla. The Elvis mystique that exists in the public consciousness is all shaken up in Coppola's quiet and cerebral film.

Priscilla When teenager Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who's already a meteoric rock 'n' roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, and a gentle best friend. Release Date November 3, 2023 Director Sofia Coppola Cast Jacob Elordi, Cailee Spaeny, Jorja Cadence, Ari Cohen Runtime 113 minutes Genres Drama, Biography, Music

'Priscilla' Is the Antithesis of 'Elvis'

Based on her 1985 autobiography Elvis and Me, Coppola's film chronicles the relationship between Priscilla (Cailee Spaeny) and Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi) following the latter's meteoric rise as a teen heartthrob, movie star, and Las Vegas icon, with the film told through the perspective of the former. Artistic portrayals of the King of Rock have found a home on the big screen in the last two years. Sectors of the mainstream audience may be baffled by the arrival of another "Elvis movie," in theaters. If it wasn't clear already within the film's opening moments, Priscilla is everything that Baz Luhrmann's Elvis was not. Beyond the glitz and glamor of Luhrmann's filmmaking aesthetic, the 2022 biopic embraced the tantalizing aura of Elvis, both on stage and in his personal life. Austin Butler's Oscar-nominated performance as the King prevented the film from submerging into the pitfalls of parody, but there was no escaping Luhrmann's glorification of the star in his two-and-a-half-hour music video.

Sofia Coppola aimed for an atypical interpretation of Elvis, which was aided by a sympathetic comprehension of the text from the director. Being the daughter of Francis Ford Coppola, she was raised in a world of filmmaking royalty. She elaborated on this parallel as a guest on The View, where she described living with a "very charismatic, powerful man... We would go to film festivals, and he would be celebrated, and then we would come home, and he was a normal human person with flaws." During his prime, characterizing Francis Ford as the Elvis of the filmmaking world was apt. Along with her continuation of examining the behind-the-curtain loneliness of prestigious stars previously seen in Lost in Translation and Somewhere, Priscilla became familiar territory for Coppola.

Sofia Coppola's Fresh Take on Elvis Through Priscilla Presley's Perspective

In a New York Times interview with Sofia Coppola, she was assured that the success of Elvis would "juice interest in Priscilla’s side of the story" for audiences. Where Luhrmann's film leans into the grand extravagance of Elvis, Coppola's film shows a vulnerable, if not insecure, side to him. Jacob Elordi, a breakout star from HBO's Euphoria, uses his towering stature in relation to a petite Cailee Spaeny to convey a larger-than-life existence. Elordi's performance, similar to the film's reminiscence of mementos of Priscilla's lavish lifestyle such as her toes brushing on the elegant shag rug or the surplus of house decor, is incredibly lived-in. He captures the essence of Elvis--forgoing any steps to partake in direct impersonation. Elordi possesses the natural beauty and charm to carry the titanic weight of Elvis, but his expressive sensitivity is his greatest contribution to the theme of Priscilla.

The radiant vulnerability in Elordi's Elvis straddles the line between earnestness and eerie mystery. His sweet affection, the feeling that was clouded by the sexual fervor of his music act in the 1950s, is what draws Priscilla. Despite his fame, Elvis is smitten with Priscilla with the awkwardness of a high schooler asking a girl to prom. When he pleads with Priscilla's father, Captain Beaulieu (Ari Cohen), to allow her to go on a date with him, the power dynamic is reversed, making the all-mighty Elvis small and meek. When grappling with the reality that Elvis began his relationship with Priscilla when she was 15, an ominous quality to the rock star settles in. There is a sentiment that he is taking advantage of her, but he embodies an open wound to such a degree that you lose sight of him as an aggressor. Priscilla is not blindly hypnotized by the allure of Elvis. She has her apprehensions about a long-term relationship with a celebrity of his prominence. Viewers sympathize with her attachment to Elvis once his vulnerability becomes wholly apparent.

Jacob Elordi's Performance as Elvis Captures the King of Rock's Darker Side

Priscilla was made with the cooperation of the eponymous figure, who is a producer of the film. Her interpretation of her husband, along with Coppola's general interest in subverting the image of elitist individuals, results in an unprecedented portrait of Elvis. An attribute of his that stands out the strongest is his insecurity. Throughout the film, Elvis is anxious over the media's rhetoric about him. Most notably of all, his dream of being a respectable actor supplies him with great emotional turmoil. The film focuses heavily on the rock star's venture into cinema. This inflection point in Elvis' career signals a bid for artistic credibility in the public eye. A jarring scene in which Elvis hurls a chair against the wall of his recording studio in frustration over the disapproval of a song shatters the purity of the iconic star. The pity that emanates from his tantrum does not comply with the notions of the Tortured Artist, but rather, shows him as a man who has lost himself.

Marie Antoinette, Coppola's postmodern interpretation of the Queen of France leading up to the French Revolution, is the ideal companion film to Priscilla. Both of the titular historical figures, under her vision, were brought into royalty and had access to near-unlimited wealth and luxury. She is fascinated by the wrestling of materialistic indulgence with the overbearing weight of fame. Coppola's films are often criticized for their insistence on making these privileged benefactors sympathetic through their respective melancholy. Being one of the director's most nuanced outings to date, Priscilla dissects the luxurious lifestyle of the Presley family with intensified loneliness and alienation. The gilded cage of Graceland makes Priscilla feel small and claustrophobic.

'Priscilla' Continues Sofia Coppola's Interest in Fame

For Elvis, every iteration of his career arc presents him as a celebrated pop star burnt out by the burden of its adjacent pressure. The film modulates itself with the same attitude, as it lacks any music from Elvis' catalog. The sporadic instances where we see him morph into rock star mode are not played for cheers. Toward the end of the film, we finally see Elvis take the stage in Las Vegas in his trademark jumpsuit, but, in solitude, plays to an audience submerged by a thick cloud of smoke. The associative fame of being Elvis forces the man himself to lose grasp of his identity as a human. Similar to the psychological claustrophobia of Priscilla's world, Elvis is often surrounded by the same group of friends or handlers at home or while touring. Viewers can't help but conclude that Elvis' isolated condition contributes to the general malaise at Graceland.

Priscilla will certainly not invigorate a mass audience to the same degree as its foil film, Elvis. Of course, Sofia Coppola's direction never intended to be a rollicking crowd-pleaser. However, her film is an essential analysis of the true person behind Elvis Presley—one who was flawed, temperamental, and vulnerable in his demystified domestic life. Coppola's distinct brand of the female gaze demonstrates Priscilla Presley's delicate interpretation of her supposed paradise. The crux of her unfiltered vision captures her husband, Elvis, without his inextricable pomp and circumstance. By the end of the film, Elvis is just a man. A man that Priscilla deserves to be independent of.

