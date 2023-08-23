The Big Picture Sofia Coppola's upcoming film Priscilla will focus on Elvis Presley's ex-wife and explore her life before, during, and after her relationship with the singer.

The film's soundtrack will be anachronistic and won't include any of Elvis's music, as Elvis Presley Enterprises denied Coppola permission to use it.

Priscilla will differ from Baz Luhrmann's Elvis by placing more emphasis on Priscilla as a central character, offering a different interpretation of the same events and time period.

It was only last year that audiences were granted a look into the life of music icon Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann's Austin Butler-starring Elvis. However, the "Hound Dog" will soon return to the big screen in Sofia Coppola's upcoming project – though this film will instead center on his ex-wife Priscilla, a figure who many pointed out played only a minor role in Luhrmann's biopic. Starring Cailee Spaeny in the titular role, the film will explore Presley's life before, during, and after her relationship with the singer. The film will not, however, contain any of Elvis's music, with Elvis Presley Enterprises denying Coppola usage, as it has now been revealed that the film's soundtrack will instead be anachronistic.

Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director revealed that she asked Elvis Presley Enterprises, 85% of which is owned by Authentic Brands Group – the branding company which owns Elvis' likeness alongside that of Marilyn Monroe and Muhammad Ali, only to have the request be rejected. Of the decision Coppola said "They don’t like projects that they haven’t originated, and they’re protective of their brand," but argued "that made us be more creative." The soundtrack will be anachronistic (much like a previous film of Coppola's, Marie Antoinette), while still referencing the era. For example, the film is opened by a 1980 Ramones cover of "Baby, I Love You", the 1963 song by The Ronettes. Much of the film's music will be provided by Coppola's husband Thomas Mars, and his pop-rock band, Phoenix. Featured in the film is a cover of Frankie Avalon's "Venus" from the band, which plays as Priscilla and Elvis first meet, becoming Priscilla's theme throughout.

Priscillia will be Coppola's first film since 2020's Bill Murray and Rashida Jones-starring On The Rocks, and will be the director's third collaboration with studio A24. It was recently reported that the studio had secured a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement ahead of the film's debut at the 80th Venice Film Festival, which allows its cast to appear at the festival and partake in press in promotion of the film. Starring in the film alongside Spaeny will be Euphoria's Jacob Elordi, who appears as the rock-and-roll legend. Joining them is Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Emily Mitchell, Jorja Cadence, Tim Post, and Luke Humphrey.

Image Via A24

Priscilla Will Differ From Elvis

The film, which is based upon Priscilla Presley's memoir Elvis and Me, is set to place more emphasis on its titular character than Luhrmann's film. On how her film would differ, Coppola previously told Vogue that "Priscilla is such a minor character in that film, so I never felt like I was treading on the same territory. I love that people were so into his film about Elvis, and now in a few years, there’ll be another film about Priscilla. I think it’ll be interesting to have two completely different interpretations of the same events and time period."

Priscilla is set to hit theaters in October, though a specific release date has yet to be revealed. Check out the trailer for the film below: