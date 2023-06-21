Elvis Presley has been shown to be a complicated man across various forms of media, focusing on his natural talent for music to talk about how a single person defined pop culture for an entire generation of people. However, that's not the only thing that happened in Elvis' life, and A24 is ready to look at the other side of the coin. The first trailer for Priscilla has been released, giving audiences their first look at the romantic movie set to explore the relationship between the King and the love his life. Beyond the music, a love story full of heart was being written.

Cailee Spaeny will portray the titular woman, telling the story of how she met Elvis, how she fell in love with him, and how their romance grew over the passage of time. Explosive concerts and being played on every radio across America could look weak in comparison to the intense feelings the couple felt for one another. Jacob Elordi will step into the shoes of the King of Rock and Roll, giving his own unique voice to an iconic tole that has been portrayed by legends of the industry. When you're as timeless as Priscilla and Elvis, your story gets to live across different iterations.

The interest for every aspect of Elvis' life has been higher than in recent years, thanks to the release of Baz Luhrmann's biopic centered around the relationship between the rock star and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Earning over $288 million at the worldwide box office, the movie featured Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, in a performance that became instantly iconic. His effort would prove to be recognized, as he was given a nomination for Best Actor at this year's Academy Awards ceremony. While he didn't take the prize home, Butler left his mark on the legacy of Presley.

It's Been Awhile Since Sofia Coppola's Previous Film

It's been a while since the last time a project had Coppola's name attached in a directorial capacity, since the last time she stepped behind the camera was when On the Rocks was produced. The movie followed Laura (Rashida Jones) and Felix (Bill Murray), a couple who had to deal with the problems that were holding them back. Laura was a writer who was struggling to complete her latest novel and, while Felix saw a little bit more success in his tech company, he felt out of place due to the fact that most of his co-workers were much younger than him.

