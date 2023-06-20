Get ready to explore a side of the King's life that hasn't received much attention on the big screen, as A24 jas released the first poster for Priscilla, Sofia Coppola's upcoming romantic film that will showcase the relationship between one of the most iconic singers of all time and the love of his life. While recording songs that would stand the test of time for decades to come and delivering some of the most energetic concerts the world has ever seen is what most people remember Elvis for, there was so much more going on behind the scenes including emotional moments with the people closest to him.

Jacob Elordi will be in charge of portraying this version of Elvis Presley, moving a little bit away from the bright stage lights in order to pursue a romantic relationship. Cailee Spaeny will play the titular star, as a love story the world believes it knows by heart gets a new definition under Coppola's direction. Priscilla will allow audiences to understand the bond that inspired some of Elvis' most recognizable songs, establishing a loving atmosphere when he shared his talent with the world while thinking about the person he cared about the most. You won't be able to help falling in love with A24's latest tale.

The release of this movie comes shortly after the debut of 2022's Elvis. Last summer, Baz Luhrmann shocked the world with his extreme attention to detail, while telling the story of the King of Rock and Roll in a feature that spared no expense on the visual flare of its shots. Austin Butler portrayed the singer in a performance so captivating it earned him a nomination for Best Actor at this year's Academy Awards. It's evident that the world can't get enough of Elvis, enjoying different sides of the same man across all sorts of media. After all, there's even a new animated series where he works as a spy for the government.

What's Next for Jacob Elordi?

After portraying Elvis in the upcoming romantic feature, Elordi will go back to his most recognizable role in the third season of Euphoria. During the last season, Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) were constantly fighting against one another when they found out they were both dating Nate (Elordi) at the same time. This was a product of the boy's destructive behavior, as he constantly tries to manipulate the two girls into doing whatever he wants them to. It remains to be seen what the fallout of these relationships will be when the prestigious HBO drama returns at some point in the future.

