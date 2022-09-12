Without a doubt, one of the biggest films of the past year has been Elvis, reigniting the world’s obsession with the eponymous singer. Now, another film about the man, albeit likely with a different tone, is coming from Sofia Coppola. It has been announced that the Academy Award winner has signed on to direct and write Priscilla, based on Elvis and Me the memoir by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley, for A24. Additionally, Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi have been tapped to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley, respectively.

Elvis and Me, which was written by Priscilla with Sandra Harmon, was published in 1985, and tells her side of her marriage to Elvis. While a lot of depictions of the singer, especially at the time, painted him in a favorable light, the biography gives a different picture. The book chronicles their journey from when the couple first met, when Priscilla was fourteen and Elvis was twenty-four, to their divorce. The book tells Priscilla’s side of their rocky relationship which was full of suspected affairs by both parties, Elvis’s drug abuse, and much more.

Coppola is a critically acclaimed filmmaker who is said to have been looking to make Priscilla her next film for a while, it will be her first since On the Rocks in 2020. The director is likely best known for her film Lost in Translation starring Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson. The film earned her an Academy Award win for Original Screenplay and nomination for Best Director and Best Picture. Her other films include The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette, and The Beguiled. Coppola will also be adapting the screenplay herself, following the tradition of writing all the films she directs.

Elordi, who will be playing Elvis, is best known for his role in the acclaimed HBO drama Euphoria. His other roles include starring in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy and Hulu’s Deep Water. It is being reported that Elordi won the role after Coppola met with numerous young actors. On the other hand, Spaeny was Coppola’s top choice for Priscilla from the very beginning. Spaeny recently played Eleanor Roosevelt on Showtime’s The First Lady. Her other roles include shows like Devs and Mare of Easttown and films like On the Basis of Sex and Bad Times at the El Royale.

Coppola is set to produce the film through her production company American Zoetrope. Other production companies set to produce the film include The Apartment and Fremantle Company. With financing coming from The Apartment, Fremantle Company, and Sony’s Stage 6. Additionally, A24 is set to distribute Priscilla in North America.

Priscilla is scheduled to begin shooting in Toronto this fall. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project.