There are few American cultural icons as revered and recognizable as Elvis Presley. The bona fide legend took over the States and the world with his music and charisma, leaving such lasting impressions that his legends continue. We saw an example of that last year, as Elvis Mania took over the world once again with the release of Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-nominated film, Elvis. The film was a massive success for Warner Bros. Discovery. Also, it helped launch the career of its star Austin Butler, who collected several awards and nominations for his committed performance. This year, it's the turn for Sofia Coppola to tell her version of the Elvis story; as expected, she has a distinct take on the subject.

Coppola's Priscilla is based on Priscilla Presley's memoir 'Elvis and Me,' recounting their romance and time together as a couple. Coppola's illustrious career has been characterized by her exploration of controversial characters, unorthodox relationships, and stories that are not just centered around female characters but are truly feminine in their philosophy and aesthetic. Given her filmography, the Academy Award-nominated director, known for films such as Lost in Translation, The Virgin Suicides, and Marie Antoinette, is perhaps the best candidate to bring the Elvis and Priscilla story to the big screens. If the prospects of Sofia Coppola's take on the Presleys intrigue you, read further to find out everything we know about Priscilla.

When and Where Will Priscilla be Released?

Priscilla was rumored to open at Cannes Film Festival this year, but it will likely skip that event because it won't be finished before the submission deadlines. Principal photography wrapped in early December last year, and the film is currently in post-production. But Priscilla is still expected to be a major contender at film festivals this year, given the prestige attached to the project. The film will be distributed theatrically by A24 and is expected to release during the Awards season late this year.

Is There A Trailer For Priscilla?

There has yet to be a word on a trailer, and we likely will see one after A24 decides on a release date or the movie screens at some festival and word of mouth gets out. The only look we have at the film is the leaked set photos and the BTS photos of the stars Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny shared by Sofia Coppola, in makeup as Elvis and Priscilla Presley, with both sporting their lavish clothes and extensive wigs, emulating the era.

Who Is In The Cast Of Priscilla?

Image via HBO

Cailee Spaeny, who last played the lead in the Blumhouse horror sequel The Craft: Legacy, will portray Priscilla Presley, and Euphoria's Jacob Elordi will take on the Elvis role in this iteration. Elvis has been played by many actors over the years, including Austin Butler's Award-winning turn last year and Matthew McConaughey in the Netflix animated series where Elvis is a spy - so Elordi is already in great company. The cast also includes Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll (Ghosts) as Alan "Hog Ears" Fortas, Emily Mitchell (Women Talking) as Lisa Marie Presley, Jorja Cadence (Sex/Life) as Patsy Presley, Tim Post (X-Men: Days of Future Past) as Vernon Presley, and Luke Humphrey (See) as Terry West.

What Is The Plot Of Priscilla?

Image via HBO

Elvis' romance with Priscilla is one of the most controversial topics in the rock star's personal life. Priscilla is based on Priscilla Presley's memoir 'Elvis and Me,' which follows her meeting Elvis, their marriage, and the eventual circumstances that led to their fall and divorce. Larry Peerce adapted the book into a Made For TV movie of the same name.

Elvis met Priscilla when she was only fourteen, yet their romance is treated as a modern-day fairy tale in pop culture, and their passion for each other is a tale retold many times. Coppola has said the focus of her film will be mainly on Priscilla Presley, with Elvis almost being a side character, and his professional career will have very little presence in the movie. But at the same time, the amount of red flags in their relationship, and its ultimate fate, is the perfect mix for dramatic tension, going from the highs to lows and capturing some raw human moments between the larger-than-life characters.

Here's what Coppola had to say about telling the Priscilla story:

"I’ve had her memoir for years and remember reading it a long time ago. A friend of mine was talking about her recently, and we got around to discussing the book. I read it again and was really moved by her story. I was supposed to start this big Edith Wharton project that was gonna take five months to shoot and felt really daunting. I came up against a few hurdles, so I just decided to pivot to making one film with one idea. I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland. She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world—kinda similar to Marie Antoinette."

Who Is Making Priscilla?

As usual, Sofia Coppola is directing the film from a script she wrote herself, based on Priscilla Presley's memoir. The writer-director brings a strong personal touch to all her movies and oversees the film's production from its inception to completion, and Priscilla is no different. Coppola is also a producer on the film, along with Lorenzo Mieli (The Hand of God, Bones and All) and Youree Henley (The Lighthouse, On The Rocks), and executive producers Priscilla Presley and Chris Hatcher. Cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd, best known for his sublime work in Wong Kar Wai's The Grandmaster, served as the chief director of photography on the film, and Sofia Coppola's long-time collaborator, Sarah Flack, who has edited Coppola's films since Lost in Translation is also editing Priscilla.