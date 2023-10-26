We are days away from seeing Sofia Coppola’s take on the iconic love story of Priscilla and Elvis. Starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in the central roles, the movie tells the unseen and unheard aspects of the iconic couple, based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley. While Spaeny and Elordi, look like the spitting image of the couple, there’s more to their performances than meets the eye. In a new featurette, the cast and crew talk about bringing the legends to life and exploring rather humane aspects of their personalities.

“Elvis and Priscilla are so legendary because of their commitment to glamour. They never leave the house without full hair and makeup,” says Coppola, who has extensively worked to recreate the time period, accurately. From costumes to sets the movie looks larger than life. “Cailee is marvelous, she’s so true in how she tells this story,” says Elordi of his co-star’s performance. Spaeny plays Priscilla in different decades of her life, from meeting Elvis at a young age to getting married, the actor extensively worked on the inner world of her character, “It's an incredible responsibility to make sure that Priscilla felt seen,” she says. Adds Coppola “Cailee transformed, she looks so different. She'll go from 15 to 28 and then pregnant one day.”

Jacob Elordi Plays Elvis Through Priscilla's Eyes

Image via A24

As for Elvis, we’ve recently seen Austin Butler’s and Baz Luhrmann’s take on the character, which captured the essence of his life and work through dazzling spectacle. In the upcoming feature, we’ll see a different version of the King of Rock and Roll, “This is Elvis through Priscilla’s eyes,” informs Spaeny adding, “Jacob did such a fantastic job in showing all the human sides of this rockstar.”

As for Elordi, the challenge was “certainly daunting” but he knew “with Sofia at the head of it, I was going to be safe.” And certainly, both Spaeny and Elordi compellingly embodied the stars, “Cailee and Jacob felt like the essence of Elvis and Priscilla,” said Coppola of their casting. “This is the most challenging role that I've done in my career, it’s a version of the story we’ve never seen before,” Spaeny sums up.

Priscilla opens in New York and Los Angeles theaters this Friday, October 27, before expanding worldwide on November 3. Learn everything you need to know about the movie here and check out the new sneak peek below!