The Big Picture Prisma Season 1 ended with Daniele falling for Andrea, leaving fans eager for a potential relationship to blossom in Season 2.

The teaser on Instagram hints at Andrea and Daniele spending time together, sharing smiles and sparking excitement for what's to come.

The teen drama series focuses on themes of identity and love, with Andrea catfishing Daniele leading to a major cliffhanger in the first season.

Prisma Season 1 set up a morally questionable love story between Andrea (Mattia Carrano) and Daniele (Lorenzo Zurzolo). On the one hand, it was understandable why Andrea catfished Daniele, but in that case, being rejected was one of the best outcomes Andrea could hope for. The season ended on a major cliffhanger as Daniele realized that he had fallen in love with Andrea, and the question was if he would follow his heart or keep up the outlaw boy image. A new teaser by Italian Prime Video on Instagram confirms what fans hoped for, but it seemed far impossible for the characters. Andrea and Daniele spend time together, and they can't help but keep smiling at each other.

In the video, they lie on the grass in some place outdoors as each props themselves up to look at the other person. Nothing is spoken, but they occasionally look at the other person shyly as the cackle of the burning wood cuts through the silence and night noises. Andrea is the first to break a slight smile that widens as he looks at Daniele, who doesn't smile at first, so Andrea's smile dies down. Daniele looks at the ground shyly before breaking into a smile. A staring, smiling, and looking away shyly contest begins as the flames from the fire hide their flushed faces. The clip teases Andrea and Daniele being canon, which fans will appreciate going into the new season. Andrea and Daniele enjoy each other's company, jumping the biggest hurdle in their potential relationship.

What Is 'Prisma' About?

Image via Prime Video

Prisma is an Italian teen drama series that follows characters from Latina. The show focuses on twins Mateo and Andrea, who, despite being identical in their DNA arrangement, could not be different from each other. Andrea finds himself struggling with his gender identity and sexuality while he develops feelings for Daniele, one of the town's assertive boys. The series follows arcs arising from these themes as Andrea catfishes Daniele, but he can't keep up the act when the truth finally comes out.

Carrano plays Andrea and his twin brother, Marco, while Zurzolo plays Daniele. Other cast members include Caterina Forza as Nina, Chiara Bordi as Carola, Matteo Scattaretico as Ilo, LXX Blood as Vittorio, Zakaria Hamza as Sami Riccardo, Afan de Rivera Costaguti as Boncio, Leo Rivosecchi as Marcello, Flavia Del Prete as Zelia, Asia Patrignani as Jun, and Elena Falvella Capodaglio as Micol. Prisma was created by Alice Urciuolo and Skam Italia showrunner Ludovico Bessegato.

Prisma Season 2 premieres on June 6 on Prime Video. Watch the teaser below and stream Season 1 on Prime Video.