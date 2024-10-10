Prison Break is officially back...on Netflix, that is. After being added on July 29, Prison Break spent its first two weeks on Netflix at number 1 in the Nielsen streaming rankings (edging out the season finale of Umbrella Academy — yikes). The Fox drama series was wildly popular during its tenure and seems to have maintained that popularity in the years since it ended, but in this case, “ended” is a loaded word, as Prison Break has two (or three, depending on who you ask) official endings.

The original series officially concluded with Season 4’s “Killing Your Number” on May 15, 2009, but two more episodes — “The Old Ball and Chain” and “Free” — marketed as Prison Break: The Final Break were released almost two weeks later on DVD, never actually airing on Fox. Prison Break was picked up for Season 5 as a nine-episode limited series in January 2016 and revolved around the revelation that Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) was still alive following his death in “Free.” Ready to catch up with America’s favorite escape artists? A lot happens in Prison Break’s multiple finales, so keep reading for a breakdown of all three.

'Prison Break' Season 4 Finale(s) Shocked Viewers

Close

The Season 4 episode, “Killing Your Number,” sees Michael and Lincoln’s (Dominic Purcell) plan to destroy the Company — the Illuminati-esque global faction who originally framed Lincoln for murder and got this whole Prison Break ball rolling — come to a climax. Earlier in the season, Michael was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor and offered a Company-provided surgery by Company leader General Krantz (Leon Russom). In exchange, Lincoln would steal Scylla— a data file that contains information on alternative forms of energy as well as the Company’s personnel files — back from Christina Scofield (Kathleen Quinlan), Michael’s thought-to-be-dead mother and a former Company executive. Now tumor-free following the surgery, Michael and Lincoln team up to steal Scylla from Christina, intending to destroy it to keep it out of the Company’s hands. In the process, Christina attacks Michael but is shot and killed by Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies), and the General is arrested and sentenced to death.

The brothers recover Scylla, but before they can destroy it, former Secret Service Agent Paul Kellerman (Paul Adelstein) offers the team a deal: handing Scylla over to the government in exchange for immunity for Michael, Lincoln, and Sara, as well as Sucre (Amaury Nolasco) and Mahone (William Fichtner). Once they accept the deal, the team is finally exonerated. This could have been a happy conclusion for the series, but instead, the episode jumps forward four years later: Sara and the team, along with Michael and Sara's son (Ethan Alderman), leave flowers at a grave that is revealed to be Michael's, and the episode ends on a tragic but bittersweet note.

'Prison Break: The Final Break' Explains Michael's Sudden Death

Image via 20th Television

The episodes released exclusively on DVD, “The Old Ball and Chain” and “Free,” pick up almost immediately after the events of “Killing Your Number” — prior to the four-year time jump. A pregnant Sara and Michael are married, but their wedding is interrupted when Sara is arrested for the murder of Christina Scofield. Unable to argue self-defense, as camera footage of the incident only shows Sara shooting and killing Christina, Michael is informed that Sara will likely be given a life sentence for the murder. Michael and Lincoln, as well as Sucre and Mahone, team up once again to break Sara out of prison.

The General, who has not yet been executed, puts out a hit on Sara after finding out she's been imprisoned. Several attempts on Sara's life are made, including poisoning her food and another inmate trying to stab her, as Michael searches for a flaw in the prison's structure to exploit. Michael eventually finds an overlooked emergency escape tunnel. As he breaks Sara out, Michael makes the ultimate sacrifice: electrocuting himself while causing a short circuit in order to allow Sara to escape through an electronically locked door. While escaping to the Dominican Republic, Mahone gives Sara and Lincoln Michael's blood work documents and a final video from Michael, revealing that his terminal brain tumor had returned and that he did not regret sacrificing himself for Sara and their child.

'Prison Break' Season 5 Brings Michael Scofield Back From the Dead

Image via Fox

Of course, when Prison Break returned for Season 5, things had to change, resulting in one last ending for the series. Season 5’s final episode, “Behind the Eyes,” puts together the final pieces of Michael’s plan to take down Poseidon, the rogue CIA operative who forced Michael to fake his death and help him break high-profile criminals out of prisons around the world. Poseidon, who is revealed to be Jacob Ness (Mark Feuerstein), killed CIA Deputy Director Harlan Gaines (Barclay Hope) and framed Michael for his murder, going on to marry Sara and raise Michael’s son with her. Michael, under the pseudonym Kaniel Outis, was imprisoned in Ogygia, a Yemeni prison, and began crafting a plan to free himself and get revenge on Jacob.

The episode begins with Michael in a tight spot, as Jacob has gained the upper hand by holding Sara and their son, Mike Jr. (Christian Michael Cooper), hostage. Michael lures Jacob to a warehouse and, after a confrontation, flees. Jacob pursues Michael further into the warehouse and shoots him in the back, but Jacob realizes that the warehouse is actually a recreation of the site of Harlan Gaines’ murder and that Michael has recreated Gaines’ assassination (on camera) in order to frame Jacob for the crime he originally committed.

The FBI arrives at the scene with enough evidence to arrest Jacob for the murder of Harlan Gaines, thanks to Michael, who had previously saved some of Gaines’ blood and planted it in Jacob’s office. Michael and Sara are finally reunited with Mike Jr., and Michael is cleared of all charges, with the FBI confirming that he was working under duress and was forced into criminal activity by Jacob. Michael, Sara, and their son are finally free to live in peace, and Michael has achieved the freedom he’s been seeking since Prison Break’s first season.

Prison Break is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

