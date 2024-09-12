The Nielsen chart numbers have been released for the week of August 12-18, and Netflix proves once again they will not be dethroned as the most popular streaming service, with eight of the top 10 entries coming from the platform. Heading up the top of the list is Prison Break, which hit Netflix earlier in the summer and has found extreme success, reaching 1,613 million minutes viewed. Next on the list is The Umbrella Academy, which aired its final season on August 8 to a divisive reception, but still scored second place at 1,390 million minutes viewed. Third on the list is The Union, the buddy comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry, which landed at 1,322 million minutes viewed and is the only film to earn a spot on the list.

Sitting at #4 on the Nielsen chart list is Fire Country, the firefighting procedural drama that scored 1,212 million minutes viewed and is streaming on both Netflix and Paramount+. Bluey, which has been a mainstay on the Nielsen list for weeks now, landed in the #5 spot, with Disney+'s only addition scoring a total of 996 million minutes viewed. Another show that has spent more than its fair share of time on the Nielsen list is Grey's Anatomy, which finished the middle-August week at #6, scoring 928 million minutes viewed. American Murder: Laci Peterson, the Netflix original true-crime documentary was also a smash hit on streaming, scoring 877 million minutes viewed and the #7 spot.

Comedies and Crime Thrillers Round Out the Rest of the Nielsen Top 10

Seth McFarlane's Family Guy, which has been on for more than 20 seasons, landed in the #8 spot on the Nielsen rankings, adding 834 million minutes viewed. The Netflix original series Emily in Paris has also jumped into the Nielsen top 10, sitting at #9, with the first part of the two-part Season 4 earning 792 million minutes viewed. The last project in the Nielsen top 10 is the serial killer crime drama Dexter, which is streaming on both Netflix and Paramount+ and scores 748 million minutes viewed. There is also a Dexter prequel series which received its first look today.

The full Nielsen statistics can be found on Nielsen.com, and a breakdown chart of the numbers can be seen above. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the #1 show on streaming, Prison Break, now on Netflix.

