After a long time in development, the Prison Break reboot is finally taking shape at Hulu. Today, the streamer announced that three names have joined the main cast of the series: Emily Browning, Lukas Gage and Drake Rodger. The story will take place in the same world of the original Prison Break series, but with new characters and (so far) no returning cast members announced. Details are kept under wraps, and Hulu is yet to reveal a release window for the series.

The Prison Break reboot was first announced all the way back in 2023, but only now the wheels seem to be turning. Along with the cast announcement, Hulu also detailed which part each of the three new stars will be playing in the series. According to Variety, Browning will be Cassidy Collins — an "ex-soldier turned corrections officer," which may suggest the character will have very thick skin to survive the day-to-day events of one of the deadliest prisons in America. Gage will be part of the political core of the series, and will play a politician named Jackson who is in his first congressional campaign. Roger will be on the wrong side of the prison bars as an inmate named Tommy who has been incarcerated for a decade.

Long-time Prison Break fans will be happy to know that original series creator Paul T. Scheuring is on board as executive producer. Showrunning and writing duties, however, are in the hands of Elgin James, who previously helmed Mayans, M.C. and The Outlaws. Even though details are still scarce, it's pretty safe to say that the new series will keep its central elements like rising tension, high-stakes and plot twists that made the original show a hit — and also what made it reclaim its popularity recently on Netflix.

Gage has been on a winning streak over the last few years. After a stint in Euphoria and in Love, Victor, he starred in the massively popular first season of The White Lotus. Then, he guest-starred on You and Fargo, and also was in the cast of the now-canceled Netflix series Dead Boy Detectives. In the cinema world, he stole the show in Smile 2, in which he starred in a pretty gruesome death scene. He was recently seen in the thriller Companion.

Browning rose to prominence after starring in Zack Snyder's surreal action-adventure Sucker Punch She was recently in The Affair and American Gods, as well as in the award-winning drama Monica. Rodger starred the the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters and was recently in the hit Paramount+ series Landman.

Hulu is yet to reveal a release window for the new Prison Break series. Stick with Collider to find out more news as soon as it is announced.