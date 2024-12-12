Looks like we need to find a new way to escape to Panama, because Hulu has just officially picked up a pilot for a new take on the iconic television series Prison Break according to Deadline. The new version of the show comes from Mayans M.C. and The Outlaws co-creator Elgin James and 20th Television, with details being kept tightly under wraps for the time being. The new version is set within the same universe as what came before it, but it won't include any of the original characters, like Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell).

James will be serving as executive producer, alongside a list of creatives who were involved in the original series, including its creator Paul Scheuring, Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz. Adelstein, in particular, has been enthusiastic about the project’s progress, sharing earlier this year that the initial script was “really, really well done” and that the development process was moving along smoothly.

The pilot is a rare one for Hulu, which usually reserves pilots for comedies and dramedies, but they clearly think they're onto a winner with Prison Break, given its resurgence in recent months.

Why Is the Time Right for a 'Prison Break' Reboot?​​​​​​​

The timing couldn’t be better for a reboot. Prison Break experienced a massive resurgence in popularity after returning to Netflix in July 2024, where it quickly became the #1 most-streamed series in the U.S. across both Netflix and Hulu. According to Nielsen, the series racked up nearly 200 million hours of streaming in 2024 alone with fans old and new binging the show's bonkers mix of nonsense, action and high stakes, race-against-the-clock plotting.

The original series focused on Michael Scofield’s daring plans to break his brother Lincoln out of prison, unraveling a larger conspiracy along the way. The first season saw the original break from Fox River prison in Illinois, while Season 2 focused on the inmates quest to make it to Panama for freedom. Of course, in Season 3, Michael ends up in another prison, this time in Panama, while Lincoln is now the one trying to bust him out of there. Season 4 sees the remaining group end up in LA trying to take down the nefarious "Company" who had been behind everything.

Prison Break is now streaming on Netflix and Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates on the Prison Break reboot and all your favorite shows.