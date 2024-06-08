The Big Picture Watch all 90 episodes of Prison Break on Netflix in the US starting July 29.

Created by Paul Scheuring, the show features intense action and unique plot twists, and starred Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell.

While on Netflix for 18 months, Prison Break will also be available on Disney+ for international fans.

Another iconic show from the 2000s is making a triumphant return to Netflix US this year. After nearly seven years, all 90 episodes of Prison Break are set to stream again on the platform, starting July 29th. In case you need a refresher, Prison Break is the immensely popular drama series created by Paul Scheuring. The show, headlined by Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller, originally aired from 2005 to 2009 and made a comeback for a fifth season in 2017. As revealed in December 2023, Prison Break is one of fourteen shows that Netflix US is licensing from Disney and its subsidiaries, including 20th Century Television. Prison Break last streamed on Netflix through much of the 2010s but departed the service on October 2nd, 2017. The show's return to Netflix marks nearly seven years since its initial departure.

The show will be available on Netflix US for 18 months, with a potential departure date of January 29th, 2026. However, Netflix won’t have exclusive streaming rights to Prison Break. The series will continue to stream on Hulu throughout this period and possibly beyond. The show centers on Michael Scofield, an engineer who devises an elaborate plan to break his brother, Lincoln Burrows, out of prison. Lincoln has been wrongfully convicted of a crime he didn’t commit and is sentenced to death. Michael deliberately gets himself incarcerated in Fox River State Penitentiary, where Lincoln is held. Using his engineering skills and detailed knowledge of the prison's layout, which he has tattooed across his body, Michael works to execute the intricate escape plan.

The series is known for its intense action sequences, clever plot twists, and character-driven storytelling. Admittedly nonsensical at times, the show was nonetheless gripping and was a huge hit for Fox when it was first broadcast. The show originally ran for four seasons until 2009, and then returned for a fifth season in 2017. Prison Break was highly acclaimed for its originality and suspense, making it a standout series of the 2000s and building a dedicated fanbase worldwide.

Where Can I Stream 'Prison Break' Outside the US?

International fans have enjoyed Prison Break on Netflix for years, but many lost access to the show in January 2022. This included regions like the UK, Australia, much of Europe, and various Asian territories. Currently, there is no indication that these regions will stream the show again, as it remains exclusive to Disney+ in most countries.

Prison Break returns to Netflix on July 29.