Few genres have been as reliable throughout the history of cinema as the prison break movie, from The Great Escape, to Escape from Alcatraz, to The Shawshank Redemption. Yet few have felt as authentic as Jacques Becker's Le Trou, translated in English as The Hole. Becker spared no expense in faithfully recreating the 1947 escape attempt at France's La Santé Prison, going so far as to cast one of the real inmates, Roland Barbat, to play himself. Barbat, appearing under the stage name Jean Keraudy, also served as a technical consultant, and he endorses the veracity of everything portrayed in a prologue, telling the audience, "This is my story." Becker's near-documentary approach lends newfound excitement to a tried-and-true genre, and influenced a generation of French filmmakers.

'Le Trou' Strips the Prison Break Movie of Artifice