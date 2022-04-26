An enjoyable cinematic depiction of a prison escape never gets old, with classic prison escape movies remaining iconic, and more recent prison escape movies still being made. The prison-break movie has gone out of fashion a little in recent years. In looking at the best the sub-genre has to offer, most come from decades past, and it's hard to understand why. There might be a certain formulaic aspect to watching a team of prisoners plan an escape, execute it, and then succeed or fail in escaping the authorities, but it's such a fun formula.

These classic prison movies are among the best. These are not the objective best, and they're also not the best prison movies, generally speaking, as there are great prison movies like The Green Mile that aren't as concerned with the idea of escaping. It's clear the sub-genre of prison break movies isn't going anywhere anytime soon, with the following titles being some of the best prison escape movies out there.

25 'The Great Escape' (1963)

Directed by John Sturges

Image via United Artists

The Great Escape, in a word, is great. It's perhaps the quintessential prison escape movie, being a nearly three-hour epic centering on a team of prisoners and their plan to break out of a heavily guarded prisoner of war camp in Germany during WW2.

Steve McQueen might be the most memorable member of the cast, but everyone else is fantastic too. The characters being so likable makes you root for their escape, and almost the entire film is focused on that titular escape, making for a consistently engaging watch. Plus, there's plenty of suspense and excitement, and it holds up very well after almost 60 years.

24 'The Old Man & the Gun' (2018)

Directed by David Lowery

Image via Searchlight Pictures

An underrated modern classic from the 2010s, The Old Man & the Gun is admittedly more of a heist movie, but prison escape factors into the plot, too. It centers on an aging thief played by Robert Redford, and takes a generally relaxed and oftentimes comedic look at how he continues his criminal lifestyle even in his old age.

He plans robberies and prison escapes, and though there are some more serious moments, it's quite breezy by the standards of most heist and/or prison escape movies. It's also a very fitting cinematic send-off to Redford, given that it still stands as his last starring performance as of 2023.

Rent on Apple TV

23 'The McKenzie Break' (1970)

Directed by Lamont Johnson

Image via United Artists

There are plenty of prison escape movies set during World War II that have German forces as the captors, and Allied forces as the escapees, but The McKenzie Break shakes things up. Here, the characters trying to escape are all members of the German army, with the prisoner-of-war camp being in Scotland.

It's also overseen by British forces, meaning this serves to be something of a role-reversal when it comes to English-language prison movie set during World War II. Perhaps its approach was a little unorthodox for it to be a big hit, but it's still a compelling prison movie, and certainly worth seeking out for fans of the genre.

Watch on Tubi

22 'Escape to Victory' (1981)

Directed by John Huston

Image via Paramount Pictures

The first thing that jumps out about Escape to Victory is how eclectic its cast is, given it includes the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine, Max von Sydow, and professional footballer Pelé. It's also more than just a prison escape movie; it's also a compelling sports drama.

This is because the premise involves British prisoners at a prisoner of war camp in World War II taking on German opponents, all the while one prisoner plans a daring escape behind everyone's backs. It's certainly a unique type of prison movie, and for its novelty factor and impressive cast, it ends up worth a watch.

Rent on Apple TV

21 'Escape From Alcatraz' (1979)

Directed by Don Siegel

Image via Paramount Pictures

Maybe one of the most memorable Clint Eastwood films in which the iconic actor/director doesn't play a cowboy or cop, Escape From Alcatraz was based on a real-life escape attempt from Alcatraz, the famous island prison located in San Francisco Bay.

One of the things that makes Escape From Alcatraz stand out is the fact it was filmed in the real-life Alcatraz Prison, as it had shut down in 1963. This gives the film an authenticity that makes the events feel more compelling, even if the film itself doesn't aim to be a 100% accurate retelling of the real event.

Escape from Alcatraz Release Date June 22, 1979 Director Don Siegel Cast Clint Eastwood , Patrick McGoohan , Roberts Blossom , Fred Ward Runtime 112 Minutes

Rent on Apple TV

20 'The Colditz Story' (1955)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Image via British Lion Films

Another World War II movie about escaping from a prisoner of war camp, The Colditz Story stands as a fairly underrated one, perhaps because of its age. It's about prisoners of various nationalities all cooperating to break out of a particularly high-security German prison that happens to be within a medieval-era castle.

It was based on a remarkable true story, and with a runtime of just over 90 minutes, proves to be pretty no-nonsense and suitably straightforward in its approach to the genre. It's one of the better British prison movies of all time, and yet another good one that uses World War II as a backdrop to feature some exciting escape attempts.

Watch on Hoopla

19 'Muppets Most Wanted' (2014)

Directed by James Bobin

image via Disney

It might not rank among the best movies featuring the Muppets, but Muppets Most Wanted does have the distinction of being a Muppet/crime movie/prison escape film mash-up of sorts. The plot sees Kermit get falsely imprisoned, and a doppelganger committing a series of heists, resulting in the real Kermit having to break out of jail.

In typical Muppets fashion, this leads to plenty of gentle shots taken at the prison movie genre as a whole, with clichés being subverted and commented on. When it focuses on the prison side of things, it works well as a family-friendly take on the prison escape genre, and will likely appeal to younger viewers more than older ones.

Muppets Most Wanted Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date March 20, 2014 Director James Bobin Cast ricky gervais , Ty Burrell Tina Fey , Steve Whitmire , Eric Jacobson , Dave Goelz Runtime 107

18 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

Directed by Lee Unkrich

It feels strange to call a Toy Story movie a prison escape movie, but that is essentially what the main conflict in Toy Story 3 revolves around. Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang all find themselves trapped at a nightmarish daycare they need to find a way out of, even if the toys who effectively run the place want to stop at nothing to keep them inside.

It does a good job of setting up a terrible place where you can understand why the characters would want to escape, and does so without making things too intense or scary for younger viewers. Planning and executing the escape also proves satisfying to watch, with these exciting sequences ultimately building to the film's famously bittersweet ending. It all adds up something that can be considered one of the best movie sequels of all time.

17 'Le Trou' (1960)

Directed by Jacques Becker

Image via Filmsonor

Released among a host of great French crime films that came out in the 1950s and 1960s, Le Trou (or The Hole in English) stands as one of the best. It's a simple, almost clinical depiction of five men attempting to escape from a French prison in the 1940s, loosely based on real events.

With non-professional actors being used to add to the realism, Le Trou is stunning in how well it holds up, and how compelling it is despite being so straightforward, simple, and ultimately quite bleak. Perhaps not one of the most fun prison escape movies out there, but it's one of the most artistically executed, and is also one of the best direct, no-nonsense takes on the sub-genre out there.

Le Trou Release Date February 14, 1997 Director Jacques Becker Cast Michael Constantin , Jean Keraudy , Philippe Leroy , Raymond Meunier , Marc Michel , Jean-Paul Coquelin , André Bervil , Eddy Rasimi

Watch on Criterion

16 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Directed by Frank Darabont

Image via Columbia Pictures

Well, it's maybe the prison movie, isn't it? The number 1 film on IMDb's Top 250, and one of the rare films no one seems to dislike, The Shawshank Redemption is a character-focused, moving, and very engaging film about the friendship between one prisoner who's resigned to prison life, and another who desperately wants to escape.

While The Shawshank Redemption might focus more on surviving prison life than it does on prison escape, that escape element is still an essential part of it (and probably leads to the film's most iconic moment). And it's not really possible to provide a list of prison movies without getting a movie as beloved and rewatchable as The Shawshank Redemption in there somehow, in any event.

15 'Escape from Absolom' (1994)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Image via Columbia Pictures

Escape from Absolom (sometimes known as No Escape) was set in the once-futuristic year of 2022, though that's now obviously in the past. It starred Ray Liotta in the lead role, and had a cast of recognizable supporting/character actors, and was a science-fiction movie largely taking place on an island where escape seems impossible and prisoners run wild.

It's more of an action movie than a prison film, with the main conflict being between two tribes of convicts who are at odds throughout the film. As implied by one of its titles, though, escape does end up being something that the movie depicts, making it a slightly messy but still entertaining mix of sci-fi, action, and prison escape genres.

Watch on Tubi

14 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang' (1932)

Directed by Mervyn LeRoy

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the earliest movies that could qualify as an example of a prison escape film, I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang is unsurprisingly about a fugitive from a chain gang. Somewhat different from other prison escape movies, here, the main character escapes early, and much of the film follows his life on the run.

For something that's now nine decades old, the movie has aged like fine wine as it retains a good deal of its power and has a great sense of momentum. Lead actor Paul Muni (maybe best known for being the main character in the original Scarface) is great, too, and the film as a whole doesn't feel all that dated, all things considered.

Rent on Apple TV

13 'The Big House' (1930)

Directed by George W. Hill

Image via MGM

The Big House is the kind of older movie that seems a little quaint by today's standards, but was influential and important for the development of the prison escape sub-genre. It's a slightly melodramatic movie about a planned prison escape that's complicated by the dynamic the potential escapees have with each other.

There are older movies that need to be watched while keeping in mind the historical context they were made within, and The Big House is certainly one of those. Its age and status for the genre it helped inspired does inevitably make it worth watching for those who can't get enough prison escape movies, but it doesn't quite have the same amount of suspense or intensity as later prison films might.

The Big House Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 14, 1930 Director George W. Hill , Ward Wing Cast Chester Morris , Wallace Beery , Lewis Stone , Robert Montgomery , Leila Hyams , George F. Marion , J.C. Nugent , Karl Dane Runtime 87 Minutes

12 'Chicken Run' (2000)

Directed by Peter Lord and Nick Park

Image via Aardman Animation

One of the rare examples of a prison movie that's also family-friendly, Chicken Run is a homage/light parody of The Great Escape, in its story about a group of chickens who are desperate to escape the prison-like farm they live in, to avoid being killed and turned into meat.

It's got the impressive stop-motion animation that Aardman Animations are known for (they were also behind the Wallace & Gromit shorts + movie), and despite being aimed at kids, it does work surprisingly well as a prison break movie. Even being over 20 years old it's still popular enough for there to be a Chicken Run sequel, which was released on Netflix in 2023.