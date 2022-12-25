Potterheads and cinephiles alike often applaud Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban as one of the best films in the franchise. Much of the praise is thanks to director Alfonso Cuarón, who brought engrossing visuals and newfound emotional weight to the story, showcasing a darker side of the Wizarding World in the series' third installment. At the same time, no Potter movie is without its flaws, and for all of Cuarón's masterful direction, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban also remains tarnished by a script that omits crucial details from the books while relying a little too heavily on the audience's familiarity with J.K. Rowling's source material.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban sees the eponymous Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for his third year. However, an alleged murderer named Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) stalks the Wizarding World, searching for Harry to supposedly kill him and avenge Lord Voldemort. As the story progresses, Harry learns the stark connections between Black and his parents' death, all the while continuing to mature and come-of-age alongside his friends at school.

RELATED: Why ‘Deathly Hallows’ Should Have Strayed Further From the Harry Potter Books

Cuarón's Distinguished Style in 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban'

Image via Warner Bros.

Cuarón brought that maturity to cinematic life with a distinct blend of levity and darkness. An indie-filmmaker at the time, fresh off the acclaimed release of 2001's Y Tu Mamá También, Cuarón took the Harry Potter directorial reins from Chris Columbus in 2004. While Columbus directed the first two Potter films with his signature innocence and kid-friendly joviality, Cuarón endorsed a more artistic and atmospheric approach in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. He used bluish tones, less-polished set and costume designs, and a pinch of horror iconography to endow Prisoner of Azkaban with some light fright and heightened realism. Ultimately, this slight somberness suits the film's overall place in the franchise, as Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban serves as a turning point between the fairy-tale-like Sorcerer's Stone and Chamber of Secrets, and the more epic-fantasy-driven Goblet of Fire onward.

A deeply visual storyteller, Cuarón also fills Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban with more aesthetic nuance than other films in the series. For example, he sprinkles in allusions to the motif of time, such as shots of clocks and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment where a wizard reads Stephen Hawking's A Brief History of Time in The Leaky Cauldron. These small moments foreshadow the time-travel plot that emerges towards Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban's ending. He makes similarly subtle references to werewolves throughout the film, leading up to Professor Lupin's (David Thewlis) transformation in the third act.

Steve Kloves' Azkaban Script Omits Essential Details In the Third Act

Image via Warner Bros.

However, it is the third act of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban where holes start to appear in the story's fabric. Although most of the film remains loyal to Rowling's book, the climax leaves out key details, which is not necessarily a product of Cuarón's direction, but rather of a flawed script. While screenwriter Steve Kloves did a generally stellar job adapting the rest of the Potter novels for film—with the exception of Order of the Phoenix, which was written by Michael Goldenberg—Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is uniquely lacking in background information and explanation crucial to the plot.

Notably, one of the most important revelations in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is that Sirius Black is an innocent man, and the real enemy who ratted out Harry's parents is Peter Pettigrew (Timothy Spall). The film does reveal this, but it does so rather chaotically. In the book, Sirius and Lupin lay out the truth contemplatively, explaining their friendship with James Potter and how Pettigrew framed Sirius for his betrayal. In the movie, by contrast, few of these details are provided, and most of them are simply glossed over in a stammering shouting match between Lupin, Sirius, and Harry. The film never even makes the connection that the Marauders—Moony, Wormtail, Padfoot, and Prongs—are Lupin, Pettigrew, Sirius, and James, respectively.

In fact, the film doesn't even reveal that James Potter is an Animagus, let alone an Animagus of a stag. While Lupin, Pettigrew, and Sirius' animal transformations are shown in action, they leave out the important backstory behind why these friends decided to become Animagi together. That story and its intricacies are not just pertinent to Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, but are consequential in later Potter films. Without understanding the connection between the Marauders, one can't fully understand Harry's perception of his late father. Likewise, without knowing that James turns into a stag, one doesn't see the significance of Harry's Patronus.

The Patronus-Animal Connection Is Never Noted In 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban'

Furthermore, on the topic of Patronuses, the Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban script never explains that a full Patronus should take on the form of an animal. Throughout the film, when Harry yells "Expecto Patronum," nothing more than silvery clouds of light emerge from his wand. While this is true to the book, the movie leaves out the fact that these cloudy Patronuses are unfinished forms of the spell, and that once Harry perfects his Patronus, it will appear as a creature unique to him — in his case, a stag.

This, of course, makes the film's emotional climax rather confusing for those who did not read the book. When the Dementors' Kiss is moments from taking away Harry and Sirius' souls, Harry looks across the pond to see a glowing white stag. The stag then explodes into a ball of light, dispelling the Dementors before Harry passes out. When he wakes up in the hospital wing, Harry's first thought is that he saw his deceased dad reincarnated. Without the background knowledge of James' Animgus, or the mere fact that Patronuses should look like animals, this becomes utterly nonsensical.

Harry Potter Movies Need to Hold Their Own With or Without the Books

Some may argue that the Harry Potter films are made for fans of the books, and that everyone should read the books before seeing the movies. While this argument may hold merit, it still doesn't excuse the film from telling a complete narrative. Even if everyone in the audience read the book, the film still needs to make sense. Consider some of the best book-to-film adaptations of all time —The Lord of the Rings, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, To Kill A Mockingbird. Although the books are revered, the movies still stand on their own, sharing the full story through the fresh eyes of a new medium. They are merited art forms in their own right, not ancillary add-ons to their source material.

Again, most of the Harry Potter movies do manage to hold their own, and audiences can usually appreciate them even if they aren't familiar with the books. However, it seems a shame—or at least a strange paradox—that one of the weakest Potter scripts was attached to one of the best-directed Potter movies. Alfonso Cuarón, who would only direct this one Potter film and then go back to independent award-winning projects such as Children of Men, Gravity, and Roma, is in the same school as Peter Jackson and Christopher Nolan. He was an up-and-coming director at the turn of the millennium that was given the mantel of a blockbuster franchise, and he thoroughly delivered. He brought his unique talents and vision to the series, but never lost the spirit of the Potter universe. Sadly, this time, the script for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban just had a little too much faith in the audience's readership.