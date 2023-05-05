Prisoner’s Daughter (2023) is an upcoming drama film directed by Catherine Hardwicke, the filmmaker who recently made Mafia Mamma with Toni Collette. Written by Mark Bacci, the film stars Brian Cox and Kate Beckinsale in lead roles. The plot of Prisoner’s Daughter follows Cox as a prisoner and father who is imprisoned for 12 years, and after being diagnosed with a terminal illness, he tries to reconnect with his daughter, played by Beckinsale, while serving out his sentence.

The film premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received mixed reviews. However, considering Hardwicke has a reputation for making films on offbeat, unexplored subjects that tend to attract a niche audience, there is a potential for Prisoner’s Daughter to also get some attention once the film hits the theaters. If you are moved by stories of human connections and family relationships, then you are likely to enjoy this drama film.

As the film is about to hit the theaters this summer, here’s a quick and comprehensive guide that we have put together with all the details, including the theatrical release date, plot, trailer, cast and characters, and everything we know so far about Prisoner’s Daughter.

Related:'Miss Bala' Director Catherine Hardwicke on Cartel Warfare, Feminism and Our Obsession with Borders

When and Where Is the Prisoner’s Daughter Releasing?

Prisoner’s Daughter had its global premiere at TIFF 2022 on September 14, 2022. And now, the drama film will be getting a limited release by Vertical, arriving at US theaters on June 30, 2023.

Is there a Prisoner’s Daughter Trailer?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for Prisoner’s Daughter at the moment. It is possible, a teaser or some promo might turn up before the film’s theatrical release. You can watch this space for the latest update on the official trailer of Prisoner’s Daughter as and when it becomes available. Meanwhile, you can catch up on this clip from 2022 TIFF where the cast and creators held a discussion panel with a Q&A session about the film when it premiered.

Who's In the Prisoner’s Daughter Cast?

The cast of Prisoner’s Daughter is headlined by Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox. A Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Laurence Olivier Award-winner, Cox is best known for his performances in films like Rob Roy, Braveheart, Nuremberg, The Bourne Identity, Troy, and Churchill, among others. Since 2018, he has been playing the role of Logan Roy in HBO’s Succession. He’s set to next appear in the 2024 films The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, The Electric State, and Parenting.

Beckinsale is most recognized for her role in the Underworld film series, as well as the hit 90s rom-com Serendipity. She has also appeared in award-winning films like Pearl Harbor, The Aviator, Love & Friendship, and more. Beckinsale will next appear in Charlie Day’s Fool Paradise and Canary Black.

Cox portrays the role of Max, the titular prisoner who is serving a sentence and wants to reconnect with his daughter. Beckinsale stars as the titular daughter, Maxine, who is estranged from her father until she learns about his illness. Prisoner’s Daughter also features Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson as Hank, Gotham actor Christopher Convery as Ezra, Parenthood actor Tyson Ritter as Tyler, and This is Us star Jon Huertas as Joseph, among many others.

Related:7 Scene-Stealing Brian Cox Performances

Who's Making Prisoner’s Daughter?

Image via Summit Entertainment

Prisoner’s Daughter is directed by filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke, from a screenplay written by Mark Bacci. A director, production designer, and screenwriter, Hardwicke worked in production design on popular 90s titles like Tombstone and Three Kings before she made her directorial debut with Thirteen in 2003, which earned her a Sundance Award for direction and was nominated for several other awards. She is best known for directing 2008’s Twilight, among other films like Lords of Dogtown, Red Riding Hood, Miss You Already, and very recently, Mafia Mamma. She was also an executive producer on Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. Hardwicke is next set to direct the pilot and executive produce the upcoming series, The Raven Cycle.

Mark Bacci is an accomplished writer-producer, who is best known for his work on the television series Between, Real Detective, and Northern Rescue. He also serves as one of the executive producers for Prisoner’s Daughter, with Sam Okun, Marina Grasic, and David Haring serving as producers. Noah Greenberg serves as the film’s cinematographer, who is best known for his work on films like Most Beautiful Island, The Night Clerk, Lizzie, and television series like Doom Patrol and Channel Zero. The score producer of What If…?, Ms. Marvel, and Lovecraft Country, Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum, composes the music for Prisoner’s Daughter, along with Stephen Light.

What Is the Story of Prisoner’s Daughter?

Prisoner’s Daughter, as described by the film’s creators, is a story of human connection and family relationships, where Max, a prisoner serving a 12-year sentence in prison, fights for the love of his daughter, Maxine. When he is diagnosed with a terminal illness, Max tries to connect with Maxine, who has been estranged for a long time.

Related:'Cabinet of Curiosities': Catherine Hardwicke on Collaborating With Guillermo del Toro

More Films by Catherine Hardwicke That You Can Watch Right Now

From 2003’s Thirteen to 2023’s Mafia Mamma, Catherine Hardwicke has made several films and directed episodes of popular television series like This is Us and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Her films are most noted for featuring troubled teenagers, empowering female protagonists, unusual camera work, and documentary-style shots. While you wait for Prisoner’s Daughter to hit the theaters this summer, you can catch up on other films by the filmmaker.

Thirteen (2003)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

In her directorial debut, Hardwicke collaborated with the then-teenage Nikki Reed, who also co-wrote the screenplay for the film with Hardwicke and stars as one of the protagonists. Set in LA, Thirteen is loosely based on Reed’s adolescent life from ages 12 to 13 and follows Tracy, played by Evan Rachel Wood, a seventh-grade student who befriends a troubled classmate, Evie (Reed), and gets involved in sex, crime, and drug abuse. The cast also includes Holly Hunter, Jeremy Sisto, Brady Corbet, and Deborah Kara Unger, among others. Debuted at the 2003 Sundance Film Festival, the teen drama film was successful at the box office and earned Hardwicke a Directing Award – Dramatic, and nominations for Holly Hunter and Evan Rachel Wood at the Academy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Awards, winning Reed an Independent Spirit Award for Best Debut Performance.

Rent on Amazon

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

In her second feature directorial, Hardwicke explores the skateboarding culture that emerged in the 70s in Los Angeles, in a fictionalized account. Lords of Dogtown is based on the documentary Dogtown and Z-Boys by Stacy Peralta, who also wrote the screenplay for the film. Starring Emile Hirsch, Victor Rasuk, John Robinson, and Heath Ledger in main roles, the biographical drama follows three young surfers and skateboarder friends Tony, Jay, and Stacy who revolutionize the world of skateboarding, after a major drought hits California in the 70s. On its release, the film had mixed reviews but later garnered a cult following, with skateboarding fans considering it to be the best film ever made on the sport. Lords of Dogtown also became popular for its soundtrack which features songs from Deep Purple, David Bowie, Black Sabbath, and Jimi Hendrix, among others.

Rent on Amazon

Twilight (2008)

Image Via Summit Entertainment

Based on Stephanie Meyer’s internationally bestselling YA novel of the same name, Hardwicke directed this 2008 film from a screenplay by Melissa Rosenberg. It is the first installment in The Twilight Saga series. Starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in their breakthrough roles as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, the plot follows Bella, a socially awkward teenager who falls in love with a vampire, Edward. The first film in the series focuses on Bella’s life when she moves in with her father and her budding relationship with the mysterious Edward and how Edward and his family strive to protect Bella from a rival coven of vampires. Twilight was both a critical and commercial success and gained international recognition, making Hardwicke the most commercially successful female film director at the time. She also received a Young Hollywood Award for her direction and both Stewart and Pattinson’s performances were highly acclaimed.

Watch on Hulu