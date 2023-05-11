From Catherine Hardwicke, the director of Twilight and Thirteen comes Prisoner's Daughter, a gritty new thriller that tells the story of a mother who will do anything for her son, and a father who aims to make up for a lifetime of crime and neglect. And ahead of the film's debut, a new trailer has just been released, giving us a peak into the upcoming project.

Prisoner's Daughter tells the story of Maxine, played by Kate Beckinsale, a single mom who works hard to raise her son Ezra, played by Christopher Convery, despite multiple personal and economic disadvantages. When her father Max, played by Succession's Brian Cox, is released from prison following a terminal cancer diagnosis, she is forced to take him in due to economic need. But Max is determined to make a lifetime of mistakes up to his daughter, and to forge a new bond with his grandson. But that is not all that Maxine has to put up with, she also has to deal with her ex, and the father of her son, Tyler, played by Tyson Ritter, an abusive addict who is pushing to take control of her and her son's life.

The new trailer, released today, gives us a glimpse into the tensions at hand, and into Hardwicke's deft hand as a director of films that often focus on family discord. The trailer shows Maxine as a woman at her wit's end, drowning in debt and constantly having to negotiate a life around protecting her son from his abusive father, and handling the implications own father's neglect and criminal exploits. The trailer teases the tense relationship between Max and Maxine, as well as Max's attempts to forge bonds with his daughter and grandson, from teaching his grandson to fight off bullies to negotiating his daughter's boundaries.

Image via Vertical

The War at Home

Along with the trailer, a new image was also released from the film, showing Beckinsale and Cox facing off in front of Maxine's home. The new image highlights their tense relationship. But the film will see the pair having to come together to fend off the threats of Maxine's abusive ex as he attempts to take control over Maxine and her son. The film is directed by Catherine Hardwicke and written by Mark Bacci. The film is rated R for language and violence. The film is set to be released on June 30, 2023. You can watch the new trailer for the film below.