While his return as Logan in the only Marvel movie of 2024 has been all the buzz, Hugh Jackman once starred in a crime thriller more than 10 years ago that will have a new streaming home soon. Prisoners, the 2013 psychological thriller in which Jackman stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Melissa Leo, will officially begin streaming on Max on September 20. The film follows Keller Dover (Jackman), a man who takes matters into his own hands after his daughter goes missing, and he quickly realizes he can't rely on the police. In addition to Jackman, Gylenhaal, and Leo, Prisoners also stars Viola Davis, Terrence Howard, and Paul Dano, and currently sits at an 81% score from critics and an even-higher 87% score from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Prisoners was written by Aaron Guzikowski, who made his screenwriting debut the year prior on Contraband, the action film starring Mark Wahlberg and Kate Beckinsale. He also created both of the series, The Red Road and Raised by Wolves, and wrote the script for Papillon, the 2017 true crime biopic starring Charlie Hunnam. Prisoners was helmed by acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve, who has been nominated for three Oscars in his career for his work on Dune and Arrival. He has also directed other iconic films, such as Blade Runner 2049 (Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford), Sicario (Josh Brolin, Emily Blunt), and Enemy (Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent). He is also likely to receive more love from the Academy in 2025 for his work on Dune: Part Two, which has been hailed as one of the best movies of the year and the best sci-fi sequels ever.

What Are Hugh Jackman’s Best Non-Wolverine Roles?

It's hard to argue that Hugh Jackman will always be remembered for playing the clawed mutant in the Fox X-Men universe and more recently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has also played some other legendary roles in his career. Not least of which is his team-up with Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan's The Prestige. He also starred opposite Rebecca Ferguson in Reminiscence and was nominated for an Oscar for his work in Les Misérables. It's always impossible to forget his work in The Greatest Showman, the musical biopic which also stars Zac Efron.

Prisoners stars Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal and was written by Aaron Guzikowski and Denis Villeneuve. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Prisoners when it premieres on Max on September 20.