The film will be released in theaters and on VOD and digital on September 17.

RLJE Films has revealed the first full trailer for Prisoners of the Ghostland, the new post-apocalyptic action-adventure movie starring Nicolas Cage as Hero, a bank robber who gets released from jail (in a place literally called Samurai Town) in order to help find a warlord's missing granddaughter. The trailer comes on the heels of a brief teaser that was released yesterday to build anticipation, and it looks like it was entirely worth the wait. Prisoners of the Ghostland will be released in theaters and on VOD and digital on September 17.

The verifiably wild film made its official premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival, and Collider's own Vinnie Mancuso, in his review, referred to it as a "gorgeous, gonzo genre mashup" where "anyone hoping to understand what the hell is happening at any given moment might be disappointed, but if you give yourself over to this thing, it's a neon-lit ride worth taking." Cage has famously referred to Prisoners of the Ghostland as "the wildest movie [he's] ever made," and two seconds into this trailer, it's easy to see why.

Image via RLJE Films

RELATED: 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' Teaser for Nicolas Cage's Post-Apocalyptic Movie Released Ahead of Trailer Tomorrow

Directed by Sion Sono (Suicide Club) from a script written by Aaron Hendry and Reza Sixo Safai, Prisoners of the Ghostland also stars Bill Moseley, Nick Cassavetes, and Sofia Boutella alongside Cage.

RLJE Films will release Prisoners of the Ghostland in theaters and on VOD and Digital on September 17. Check out the full trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Prisoners of the Ghostland:

In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within fivedays, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman—and his own path to redemption.

KEEP READING: 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' Review: Nicolas Cage & Sion Sono, a Match Made in Cowboy Samurai Apocalypse Heaven

Share Share Tweet Email

Every Muppet Movie Ranked From Worst To Best *excited-Kermit.gif*

Read Next