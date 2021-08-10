A new teaser for Prisoners of the Ghostland promises a full trailer is on the way tomorrow, August 11. Unfortunately, the short teaser only reveals a few frames of Nicolas Cage's Hero, a leather-clad post-apocalyptic cowboy-samurai fighting his way through a ghost-infested wasteland. Honestly, does anyone needs any other reason to watch this movie? RLJE Films will release Prisoners of the Ghostland in theaters and on VOD and digital on September 17.

Prisoners of the Ghostland premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, delivering what many consider the craziest Nicolas Cage movie to date — that’s a bold definition, given that Cage already starred in films such as Mandy and Mom and Dad. Even so, the movie’s official summary gives us little reason to doubt this statement, as Prisoners of the Ghostland will follow Cage wearing a leather costume with explosives strapped on it while trying to bring back the escaped daughter of a warlord.

Image via RLJE Films

RELATED:‌ 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' Review: Nicolas Cage & Sion Sono, a Match Made in Cowboy Samurai Apocalypse Heaven

Directed by Sion Sono (Suicide Club) from a script written by Aaron Hendry and Reza Sixo Safai, Prisoners of the Ghostland also stars Bill Moseley, Nick Cassavetes, and Sofia Boutella. Prisoners of the Ghostland will be released in theaters, VOD, and Digital on September 17.

Don’t forget to come back tomorrow for the full trailer, but for now, enjoy the explosive teaser below:

Here’s the wild synopsis for Prisoners of the Ghostland:

In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Cage) is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Boutella) has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman—and his own path to redemption.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ How to Watch 'Pig': Where to See the New Nicolas Cage Movie Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Toonami Co-Creator Jason DeMarco to Lead Anime Output at Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network We're not talking about "anime-inspired" shows made in the U.S.

Read Next