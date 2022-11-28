As part of its move to enter new markets with the release of original films and shows, unique to a particular region and country, Netflix has been putting out more Turkish original projects. Now the streamer is set to add to that list with the release of Private Lesson. With the film set to arrive on the streamer on December 16, Netflix has dropped the trailer of the film in anticipation of its approaching release. Private Lesson is set to bring into focus love, career, relationships, and the complexity of juggling all of them without – even with “expert” help it could still be a tricky ask.

The trailer opens with the typical version of what many call, “a jack of all trades.” While many might attribute this to being able to take part in various jobs, in Azra’s (Bensu Soral) case it means she is able to tutor just about anyone to succeed in any area of life. From being an art teacher to a counselor, the client picks the role and she expertly executes it. Azra is the tutor with the Midas touch and her students are doing well. But she has a new challenge when a character played by Helin Kandemir overhears a success story of Azra’s handiwork. She’s struggling with life and love and she needs the tutor’s special touch to win Utku’s love.

Azra is not convinced this is a gig she should be taking; however, it is one she does, in the end, reluctantly agree to. With a set of rules, of course, the first being – “you’re going to do what I tell you.” With that, they both dive in, with Azra laying down the foundational rules of dating while also explaining to her new client the differences between men and women and how they see things. After shopping trips, and tips on what approaches to take in the process of wooing someone subtly, it would seem her client is making progress. But while all this is happening around, Azra has a romantic situation brewing as well, and it seems she might not be taking her own advice after all.

Image via Netflix

Private Lesson is directed by Kıvanç Baruönü with the screenplay written by Murat Dişli and Yasemin Erturan. The cast for the upcoming romantic comedy alongside Soral and Kandemir includes Halit Özgür Sarı, Rami Narin, Hatice Aslan, Hülya Gülşen Irmak, Murat Karasu, Elif Ceren Balıkçı, Deniz Altan and Esengül Yılmaz.

Private Lesson will release on Netflix on December 16. You can watch the trailer and read the synopsis below: