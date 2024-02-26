The Big Picture Private Practice offers a grounded and raw depiction of life as a doctor, and tackles taboo topics that most shows shy away from.

Private Practice delves into heavier and bleaker storylines as it goes on, providing a unique and poignant perspective on medical dramas.

Private Practice highlights the consequences of characters' actions, showing their flaws and struggles realistically, unlike Grey's Anatomy .

Chances are if you’re a fan of Grey’s Anatomy you have likely also watched Private Practice. After all, it’s a sequel to Grey’s and another phenomenal addition to Shondaland. Private Practice follows Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) as she leaves Seattle for California and joins a small medical practice. It’s a rather noticeable change from her time on Grey’s, as the practice is smaller and more intimate, so her patient volume is substantially less. Private Practice allowed fans to spend more time with Addison and get to know her outside of Derek (Patrick Dempsey). We get to see her more playful side, and see just how brilliant a doctor she truly is, and we also get to see the deeper, more emotional side of her life and really connect with her throughout the series. But it wasn’t just Addison’s character that gave us this change — it was the show as a whole. Private Practice in itself is a much more grounded and mature version of Grey’s Anatomy. Though both shows are medical dramas, rife with romance, scandals, and some fairly absurd storylines, Private Practice opted to go a different route than its sister series, and gave us a much more raw depiction of life as a doctor.

‘Private Practice’ Isn’t Afraid to Get Real

When Private Practice first began, it seemed a bit quirkier than Grey’s Anatomy. We moved the location from rainy, gray Seattle, to sunny California, and as a result, the scripts felt brighter and more peppy. And since the cast was substantially smaller than that of Grey’s, there was a lot more room for humor because the show wasn’t bouncing around all the time. We got to know these characters off the bat, and bonded with them immediately, and we saw that they were more a family than just colleagues. The majority of the first season is laying out that groundwork, so by the time Season 2 comes along, the show is able to delve into more fleshed-out storylines and more intricate character development. It still holds onto the lightheartedness but opts to use it as a break from the heavier moments throughout the episode.

From Season 2 on, Private Practice takes on a more mature role. It starts introducing bleaker storylines and digging into topics that, at the time, were fairly taboo. Topics like abortion, addiction, and PTSD, were all things you didn’t often see depicted on TV at the time, and Private Practice delved into them head-on. We see Violet (Amy Brenneman), the practice’s psychologist, deal with her own trauma and PTSD — and we go through every stage of healing with her. We meet Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and stay with her through her battle with addiction, and eventually the death of her baby. We hold Addison’s hand through her fertility issues and her adoption journey. And we watch as Charlotte (KaDee Strickland) and Cooper (Paul Adelstein) are thrown into parenthood when it’s revealed Cooper has a son, and the boy’s mom is dying. And that’s just to name a few. Private Practice never shied away from digging into the topics that made others hide. It always went into them with 100% certainty and an affection for the story they were planning to tell. It was often heart-wrenching and tough to watch, but it allowed the show to feel a lot more grounded and poignant.

‘Private Practice’ Peeled Back the Medical Show Curtain

Aside from dealing with the more taboo topics, which were not often approached on TV at the time, Private Practice also offered a new perspective on medical dramas. With medical shows, and honestly, most shows based on some sort of reality, there has to be a suspension of disbelief. If everything went according to plan and was done completely by the book, it just wouldn’t make for good TV. Private Practice knew this but opted to deal with it in a different way. Rather than just letting its characters squeak by when they do something wrong, it yanks down the curtain and shows you what happens in the aftermath.

One of the practice’s doctors, Cooper, is often shown getting in trouble with the law or the medical board. He genuinely cares for his patients and will do whatever he can to help them — but his devotion often lands him in hot water. There was the time he vaccinated a child against the mother’s wishes, because her other son was dying from the measles. And the time when he was arrested because he refused to disclose the whereabouts of one of his patients who had run away to escape his step-father. We see the ramifications of Cooper’s actions, and the show doesn’t try and sugarcoat it or hide the fact that what he did was wrong, and it’s a fascinating twist. We see similar storylines in Grey’s Anatomy but don’t always get to see the ramifications of them. Instead, we’re shown that what the character did was heroic, and seemingly above any sense of wrong. And while it makes for good TV, it does grow a little stale. Private Practice allows you to see the flaws of these doctors. They’re not perfect, and they’re not without their hurdles, and it’s a really unique perspective that we don’t often get to see in medical shows. These doctors don’t always get away with bending the rules like Grey’s Anatomy so often let happen. They’re not above consequences, and we often get to see the ramifications of cases gone wrong or questionable decisions made during them.

At the end of the day, both Private Practice and Grey’s Anatomy are brilliantly done shows, and follow a fairly similar story and format. But it’show the two shows approach their storylines and characters that set them apart. Granted, they have two completely different settings, which certainly adds to the differences in storytelling. But Private Practice consistently prioritized the vulnerable side of things over the dramatization, which set it apart. It was still chock-full of drama of course, this is still a Shonda Rhimes show, but compared to Grey’s Anatomy it is a lot more toned down. Both Grey’s and Private Practice make for mesmerizing television, but Private Practice consistently proved its prowess at telling raw, emotional stories, and did so better than Grey’s Anatomy.

