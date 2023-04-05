Amazon Studios is doubling down on Priyanka Chopra Jonas ahead of her appearance as agent Nadia Sinh in the global spy thriller Citadel. Before she reforms the eponymous organization with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci, the company brought her on board for its starry action film Heads of State per Deadline. Jonas will be joining the previously announced duo of John Cena and Idris Elba in the project.

Announced back in late 2020, Heads of State came about after a fruitful Zoom call between Amazon and screenwriter Harrison Query along with producers Peter Safran and John Rickard. The film looked to re-team Elba and Cena after the two showed excellent chemistry in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. News about the project has been relatively scarce since then, though things started heating up again in late 2022 when the film added Nobody director Ilya Naishuller. Filming is set to begin in May of this year, meaning it shouldn't be long before more is unveiled about the cast and plot of the film.

Plot details are currently kept under wraps, though Deadline notes the film is seen as a cross between the political action thriller Air Force One and the Robert De Niro action comedy Midnight Run. Previous notes about the film also compared it to the Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, setting up for a high-octane buddy cop-type film with a touch of comedy and thriller elements throughout. Although the original draft of the screenplay was developed by Query, Naishuller will direct from a script penned by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec with now-DC co-head Safran producing through The Safran Company with John Rickard. Cena and Elba will executive produce with Marcus Viscidi.

Chopra Jonas Joins Heads of State at a Busy Time

Heads of State brought in a major international talent with Chopra Jonas. The multi-talented actress has plenty of credits to her name both Stateside and abroad including blockbusters like Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections and international darlings like the Indian Hindi-language romance flick The Sky Is Pink. She's set to be at the center of Amazon's ambitious globetrotting Citadel from AGBO where she'll share some chemistry with Madden's Agent Mason Kane as they regain their memories of Citadel and of each other. The series is currently set to kick off on April 28 and will mark the beginning of a series of international spinoffs making it a truly global franchise.

Chopra Jonas will also enjoy a bit of romance with Sam Heugan with Love Again coming soon. Her talents go beyond acting, however. She's also a producer, recently working on Netflix's Academy Award-nominated The White Tiger in addition to starring. Her banner, Purple Pebble Pictures, is also under a first-look deal for television and film projects at Amazon, and she has a partnership to develop diverse and inclusive original content for ViacomCBS. It doesn't seem she'll have any production role with Heads of State, however. On top of all this, Chopra Jonas is a New York Times bestselling author, penning her memoir Unfinished.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Heads of State as production nears.