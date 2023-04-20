Collider's own Steve Weintraub attended the world premiere event in London, England of the upcoming thriller series Citadel at Prime Video. During the event, he had the chance to talk to many of the cast and crew not just about the upcoming series but also other projects that they have been and will be working on. Among those Weintraub spoke to was Citadel star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. During the discussion, Weintraub asked Jonas what the next project she will be filming, to which she confirmed that she is set to start filming the upcoming film Heads of State, where she will star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Weintraub asked Jonas, who was announced to be joining the project in early April, what she will be filming in 2023, to which she explained that she is set to start filming the upcoming action film right after the press tour for Citadel. She said, "Oh, well, I'm filming, right after this promo tour is over, a movie for Amazon Prime called Heads of State, with Idris Elba and John Cena. It's an action-comedy, and it will be so much fun." Weintraub chimed in to say that with this project, she is going to be in for a rough summer. Jonas laughed and agreed. "Yes, it's going to be a tough, stunt-filled, action-packed summer."

As of right now, the major details of the film have been kept under wraps, though it has been said that the film will be an odd couple buddy cop-like movie that takes queues from high-octane 90's action films. Heads of State was first announced back in late 2020 with the duo that stole the show in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad being announced to be starring in the project along with its announcement. The film came about after screenwriter Harrison Query and producers Peter Safran and John Rickard pitched the film to Amazon via a Zoom presentation, with the meeting going so well that the deal is said to be worth somewhere between high-six and low-seven figures for Query.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'Citadel' Trailer Sees Things Heating Up Between Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Who Else Is Working On Heads Of State

It was announced in late 2022 that Nobody director Ilya Naishuller had joined to helm the project as director. While Query wrote the original screenplay, Naishuller will be directing from a script penned by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec. Safran will serve as producer on the film with Max Jacoby set to co-produce, both doing so via The Safran Company. Cena and Elba will executive produce with Marcus Viscidi.

Heads of State is set to begin filming soon and does not yet have an announced release date.