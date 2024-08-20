The Big Picture The Bluff gains new crew members including Zack Morris, Temuera Morrison, David Field, and Gideon & Pacharo Mzembe.

Amazon MGM Studios will distribute The Bluff, produced by the Russo brothers and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The Caribbean-set film follows an ex-pirate played by Chopra Jonas, facing her past when cutthroats invade. Stay tuned for more updates.

This pirate flick is gaining a few more crew members. The Bluff — an upcoming swashbuckler period film starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas — is reportedly welcoming Goosebumps’ Zack Morris, The Mandalorian’s Temuera Morrison, Furiosa’s David Field, and siblings Gideon and Pacharo Mzembe aboard its cast. While it is not yet known what roles these newcomers will be playing, these five additions could possibly make for the final rounding-out of this anticipated film’s cast. Previously announced cast members of The Bluff include The Boys’ Karl Urban, The Rings of Power’s Ismael Cruz Córdova, Extraordinary’s Safia Oakley-Green and newcomer Vedanten Naidoo.

The Bluff will be distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, and is currently being produced by Joe and Anthony Russo in addition to Chopra Jonas herself. The script for the film has reportedly been penned by screenwriters Joe Ballarini and Frank Flowers Jr. Flowers, who will also direct the feature, is a Caribbean filmmaker who is perhaps best known for his recent writing credit on the musical biopic Bob Marley: One Love.

The Bluff, which will take place in the Caribbean, could derive its name from the general act of deception that usually defines ‘bluff.’ However, it is notable that a ‘bluff’ is also the name for the steep shoreline slopes making up many parts of the Caribbean — giving this Caribbean-set feature some intriguing potential for a name of multiple meanings.

What Will ‘The Bluff’ Be About?

Image via Paramount

The period piece The Bluff will center Chopra Jonas as a Caribbean woman and ex-pirate who wants nothing more than to leave her past behind. After trading in the high seas for a life with her family onshore, Chopra Jonas’s character fully anticipates to live out the rest of her piracy-free days in peace — that is, until a band of buccaneering cutthroats suddenly invade her home island. Soon enough, The Bluff’s protagonist finds herself in the fight of her life: defending her family while also grappling with shadows of her own past.

Many specifics of The Bluff remain shrouded in mystery, including even the name of its main character. While the film is confirmed to have an eventual streaming home of Prime Video, an official release date is nowhere in sight. Even the year of The Bluff’s eventual premiere remains unknown. But with a new host of cast members, it seems that the film is starting to be open to sharing its secrets — and hopefully, audiences will be able to see these actors onscreen sooner rather than later.

Stay tuned to Collider for more news on The Bluff and any other piracy-themed period pieces.