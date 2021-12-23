She also reveals what’s the first thing someone should watch if they’ve never seen any of her work.

With The Matrix Resurrections now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently got to speak with Priyanka Chopra about making the highly anticipated sequel. During the interview, she talked about what surprised her about making a Matrix movie and working with director Lana Wachowski, what the Matrix movies mean to her, what’s the first thing someone should watch if they’ve never seen any of her work, and more. In addition, with Chopra part of the upcoming global spy series Citadel for the Russo brothers and Prime Video (which also stars Stanley Tucci, Richard Madden, Roland Møller, and Ashleigh Cummings), she talked about why she wanted to be part of the series.

“There is nothing like Citadel on television, I think. It’s extremely high scale, extremely finessed action, stunts, but at the same time it’s a drama and it has heart. So, I think there is really nothing like that on TV right now and that is one of the big reasons I really wanted to do it. Doing something for multiple episodes…you know it’s a commitment. But because this was a limited series it was really great. We shot it for over a year. It was really physically very, very intense for my character and I’m sure a bunch of the cast as well. It was a lot of work, but I am so excited to share it with the world, because I just saw a bunch of it recently and I think it’s very special. We’ve worked really hard on it, and you’ll see that.”

As far as when the series will air on Amazon?

“We’re hoping end of next year. Maybe.”

Since Wachowski and Warner Bros. have done a great job at not revealing what happens in the film, I’ll just say The Matrix Resurrections continues the story of the first three films (if you don’t remember the sequels you might want to read or watch a recap) and brings back Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, ahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Also joining The Matrix Resurrections are Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Andrew Caldwell, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Eréndire Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith. The Matrix Resurrections is co-written by Lana Wachowski, alongside David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Image via WB

RELATED: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ Why Filming Was a Mind-Bending Experience & Black Manta’s Role in ‘Aquaman 2’

Watch what Priyanka Chopra had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. If you missed my interview with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss where they talked about how John Wick director Chad Stahelski ended up in the movie you might want to check it out.

Priyanka Chopra

If someone has never seen anything she’s done before what is the first thing they should watch and why?

What surprised her about working with Lana Wachowski?

On what day of the shoot did it hit her that she was in a Matrix movie and what did the movies mean to her?

Why did she want to be part of the upcoming series Citadel and what is it about?

When will Citadel stream on Netflix?

Image via WB

Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and How Lana Wachowski Has Changed As a Director Groff also talked about his first day of training and what it was like watching Carrie-Anne Moss working on a big fight scene.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email