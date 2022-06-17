Signature Entertainment has released the official trailer for their upcoming sports drama film Prizefighter, based on a true story and set for a streaming release on Prime Video later this summer. Starring Russell Crowe, the trailer opens on a young boy prone to getting into fights, as his grandfather (played by Crowe) is a fighter, who claims that the boy will follow in his footsteps.

The trailer then cuts to the year 1800 and the boy, Jem Belcher (Matt Hookings), is now grown up and, just like his grandfather, is fighting another man outside while being cheered on by a crowd of people. The character is then seen talking to Ray Winstone's character who tells him, "You'll be a stronger, more experienced fighter just using your noggin'." Winstone appears to be a mentor figure to Belcher.

A montage begins of Belcher training with Winstone's character as he rises to fame in high society, fighting in matches witnessed by the elite. Belcher's mother warns that he will end up exactly like his grandfather, which he scoffs at. The footage then cleverly shows Belcher getting drunk, overlapping with scenes of his grandfather doing the exact same. Belcher is shown aggressively yelling at his mother. Belcher is seen training for the Championship of England and fights in various matches as he is pushed to his limit. The trailer ends with his trainer telling him he could be a champion of England.

Image via Prime Video

The film is based on the real Jem Belcher and will explore his life and career as a prizefighter. The historical setting offers a unique location for the boxing genre and with its set of talented actors, Prizefighter could be another worthy prize to watch.

Prizefighter is directed by Daniel Graham, written by Hookings, and stars Hookings alongside Winstone, Marton Csokas, Jodhi May, Steven Berkoff, Julian Glover, and Crowe. The film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 22. Check out the official trailer for the film below:

Here's the official synopsis for the film: