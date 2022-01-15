Tennis fans will soon have a new behind-the-scenes look at some of their favorite professional players. Netflix has announced a new documentary series that will follow some of the best tennis players in the world, and give viewers a new look at a year in their careers.

The series is described as giving an unfiltered look at life inside the competitive sport of professional tennis through the perspective of the players and their teams. To produce the series, Netflix has teamed up with the four Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP Tour, WTA Tour, and ATP Media. The documentary series will also be the first of its kind to provide an equal platform to the men's and women's competitors of the sport.

"We are excited to continue bolstering our lineup of sports programming with this behind-the-scenes documentary series," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix's Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series. "Tennis is beloved all over the world, with high-stakes tournaments hopping across continents and athletes hailing from countless countries. Through this historic partnership with the four Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP Tour, WTA Tour, and ATP Media, the series will be packed with rare access and rich personal stories that are sure to draw in longtime fans and new audiences alike."

James Gay Rees and Paul Martin will be executive producers for the series. Rees' previous work includes 2019's Diego Maradona (directed by Asif Kapadia), 2016's Oasis: Supersonic (directed by Mat Whitecross), and 2015's Ronaldo (directed by Anthony Wonke). He was also a producer for the 2015 documentary Amy (also directed by Kapadia), which focused on singer and songwriter Amy Winehouse. The film later went on to win the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

The series will be produced by Box to Box Films. The company previously produced Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive documentary series. That series focuses on the drivers and racers for the Formula One World Championship. The series' first three seasons covered the 2018, 2019, and 2020 World Championships. The upcoming tennis series will be produced in the same spirit as Formula 1: Drive to Survive. The company has also produced the four-part series The Kings for Showtime. For Apple TV+, Box to Box films produced Make or Break. They also created Make Us Dream for Amazon Prime Video.

No official release date has been announced for when the series will premiere on Netflix. Filming is currently being done at the Australia Open.

