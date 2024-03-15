The Big Picture Tilda Swinton stars in an Alamo Drafthouse PSA for Problemista emphasizing the importance of not using phones during films.

Swinton displays her acting range by delivering the message in various styles, including cold, warm, and menacing tones.

Problemista is set to release on March 22, 2024.

Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton is beloved by audiences for her impeccable range, earning plenty of flowers for Tony Gilroy's 2007 crime drama Michael Clayton and the psychological thriller We Need to Talk About Kevin among other standout roles. The 2018 Suspiria remake particularly pushed her to her limits as she co-starred alongside Dakota Johnson in three separate but important roles as Madame Blanc, Helena Markos, and Dr. Josef Klemperer. She's now putting her range to good use - to tell everyone "Don't Talk" in a new Alamo Drafthouse PSA for Problemista which Collider can exclusively share.

The video features Julio Torres, the writer, director, and star of Problemista, and his friend and co-star Swinton, teaming up once again to remind viewers of the golden rule of the theater. To drive the point home, he gives Swinton directions about how to say "Please don't use your phone while watching the film" in varying ways. As they run through the exercise, with the actress delivering the message in cold, warm, and menacing ways, he starts offering increasingly bizarre instructions, asking her to say "Don't use your phones," as if she's just woken up or by heavily implying that she actually wants you to use your phone even though she's saying the opposite. As one final show of her range, Torres asks Swinton to give the message one more time while imagining an invisible bird that nobody else can see is attacking her, a prompt that she completely nails. The PSA then makes it clear that you will miss Swinton's limitless range - and get kicked out - if you talk or text while Problemista is on-screen.

Torres's directorial debut will see Swinton playing Elizabeth, the eccentric, tyrannical boss of Torres's Alejandro who offers him a lifeline as time on his work visa runs out. An aspiring toy designer with big dreams yet plenty of struggles bringing his ideas to life, Alejandro has to soldier on as the assistant to the art world outcast if he wants any hope of realizing his dreams and navigating the mazelike immigration process. Filled with surreal humor and imagery on top of its heartfelt story, Problemista also stars RZA, Isabella Rossellini, Larry Owens, Catalina Saavedra, and Greta Lee.

'Problemista' Is Finally Coming to Theaters Nationwide in March

Close

Torres has quickly made a name for himself in comedy, earning four Emmy nominations as part of the writing team for SNL and co-created and co-starring in the Spanish-language series Los Espookys with Fred Armisen and Ana Fabrega. He also took on a voice role as Diego the Squire in last year's animated darling Nimona at Netflix. Problemista, however, is a very personal story for Torres considering he, like Alejandro, is a native of El Salvador who moved to New York and endured the horrors of the immigration process. Debuting to rave reviews at SXSW last year and initially set for an August release from A24, the feature was briefly in limbo amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Audiences can now finally get tickets to see Torres's debut which goes wide in the U.S. on March 22 after arriving in select theaters on March 1.

Check out our guide here for everything you need to know about Problemista before seeing it on the big screen. See the exclusive new Alamo Drafthouse PSA with Torres and Swinton above.

Problemista 8 10 Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in NY. As time runs out on his work visa, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country. Release Date March 13, 2023 Director Julio Torres Cast RZA , Isabella Rossellini Julio Torres , Tilda Swinton Runtime 98 minutes Main Genre Comedy

Find Tickets Now