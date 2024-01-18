The Big Picture A24's Problemista, starring Tilda Swinton and RZA, will be released wide on March 22 after a limited release on March 1.

Julio Torres, known for his work on Saturday Night Live and HBO's Los Espookys, directed and stars as Alejandro in Problemista, a comedy about an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador trying to stay in the United States.

Tilda Swinton plays the role of Elizabeth, an erratic art-world outcast who hires Alejandro as her assistant, offering him a chance to continue working on his designs and avoid returning to El Salvador.

Problemista will establish Alejandro (Julio Torres) as an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador struggling to launch his work in New York City. With his work visa close to expiring, he'll have to find a way to stay in the United States to continue working on his designs. His only hope comes in the form of Elizabeth (Tilda Swinton), an erratic art-world outcast who agrees to hire Alejandro as his assistant. With nowhere else to go, the young man will have to find a way to survive the experience of working for the unpredictable artist in order to get another chance to sell his work.

Before he worked on Problemista, Julio Torres was a writer for Saturday Night Live for three years, which earned him four Emmy nominations as part of the team behind the historic late night show. Torres also launched Los Espookys on HBO, a comedy about a group of young people trying to establish a business based on their love of horror and special effects. Depending on their client's needs, the team came up with a solution that involved faking a scary situation. The show ran for two seasons before being canceled by the network.

Starring a Very Different Tilda Swinton

Problemista will feature Tilda Swinton stepping into the shoes of Elizabeth, the character who gives Alejandro an opportunity to work with her to prevent him from returning to El Salvador. Swinton recently starred in Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and Three Thousand Years of Longing, but as the performer has established over the course of her legendary career, her roles are extremely different from one another. As the unpredictable Elizabeth, Swinton will inject an enormous amount of energy into Problemista, with the character looking to establish herself in a crowded art landscape.

