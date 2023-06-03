A new surrealist comedy from A24? Sign us up! Anyone still mourning the untimely cancelation of Los Espookys on HBO should be relieved to learn that Julio Torres, the co-creator of that brilliant and surreally charming comedy, has a new film, Problemista, which is coming to theaters in August.

Related:Where to Stream 'Three Thousand Years of Longing'

When Will Problemista Release?

Image via A24

Problemista premiered on March 13, 2023, at SXSW, where it wowed critics. Those of us not fortunate enough to have seen it at SXSW don’t need to worry though, Problemista will be coming to US theaters on August 4th, 2023. Problemista comes in at a little over an hour and a half, a nice change of pace from the longer run times that have been common lately.

Will Problemista Be in Theaters or Streaming?

Image via A24

While Problemista will almost certainly make its way to streaming eventually, it is not yet clear which streaming service will have it. We’ll certainly keep an eye out for this one though. Problemista, like previous A24 films, will likely get a DVD and Blu-ray release as well, though there is no timeline for when those will be available yet. For now, the way to watch Problemista will be in theaters beginning in early August.

We’re looking forward to seeing Julio Torres use magical realism and comedy to lay bare the very real Catch-22s and injustices of the US immigration system and the impossible situations it puts so many in. Problemista looks like a must-watch.

Is There a Trailer for Problemista?

Problemista’s trailer was released to YouTube on May 24th. Scored to a Spanish language version of the immortal Frank Sinatra classic “New York, New York,” Problemista’s trailer, like the movie itself, has narration by Isabella Rossellini. The trailer shows off the movie’s surrealist dream logic, where losing an immigration appeal leads to people literally disappearing and giant hourglasses show how much time is left for Alejandro to get his Visa. The Kafkaesque maze of the US immigration system is shown literally as Alejandro climbs through the boxes of the art exhibit he is helping set up for an eccentric artist (Swinton) who might be able to cosign his Visa. Of course, since Alejandro doesn’t have his work Visa yet he can’t work for money, which is unfortunate as he needs money for all the fees associated with getting a Visa. It quickly becomes clear why surrealism is such a good fit for showing the US Immigration system.

What is Problemista About?

Image via A24

Problemista follows Alejandro (Julio Torres), a toy designer from El Salvador who, after moving to New York City to follow his dreams, ends up working for an eccentric artistic outcast (Tilda Swinton) in the hopes that she will cosign his work Visa. A24’s official description promises “a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system.”

Who Stars in Problemista?

Image via A24

Julio Torres not only wrote and directed Problemista but also stars as Alejandro. Torres, like Alejandro, was born and raised in El Salvador before moving to New York City. He has previously starred in Los Espookys which ran for two seasons on HBO. Torres’s standup special, My Favorite Shapes, was also on HBO. In My Favorite Shapes, Torres shares the stage with various objects, toys, and dioramas he has made or found as a fascination with toys is another thing he shares with Alejandro. Torres has voiced characters on shows including Bob’s Burgers and Tuca & Bertie and will also be voicing Diego in the upcoming animated film Nimona.

Tilda Swinton will be playing the role of Alejandro’s demanding and eccentric boss, Elizabeth. Swinton is an Oscar and BAFTA-winning actress who has been in everything from the Suspiria remake to We Need to Talk About Kevin, to The French Dispatch, and she is also in Wes Anderson’s new film Asteroid City which will be out in June. Swinton will also be in the upcoming films The End and The Killer.

Actor and musician RZA will play Bobby, a frozen patient in a cryogenics facility and Elizabeth’s husband. RZA first rose to fame as a member of Wu-Tang Clan before transitioning primarily into working in film, both in front of and behind the camera. RZA has done voice work for Robot Chicken, had a supporting role in the rom-com Mr. Right, and was recently in the film Nobody with Bob Odenkirk.

Isabella Rossellini narrates Problemista. This isn’t Rossellini’s first time working with Julio Torres as she was also in Los Espookys, where she played herself. (She was attempting to buy a domain name from one of the characters.) Rossellini has previously had roles in the films Blue Velvet and Death Becomes Her, as well as on a few episodes of the show 30 Rock. You may have also recently heard her voice as Bat Queen on The Owl House. Rossellini is well-equipped for the role of narrator in Problemista, having previously narrated Disney’s Candlelight Processional. She will also be in the upcoming films La Chimera, Silent Retreat, Spaceman, and Conclave.

Greta Lee plays Alejandro’s friend Dalia. Lee has previously had roles in Girls, High Maintenance, and Inside Amy Schumer and memorably played Maxine in the Natasha Lyonne series Russian Doll. She is voicing Lyla in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which just arrived in theaters, and also stars in the A24 drama Past Lives which comes out this month.

Larry Owens, who starred as Usher in the Off-Broadway production of A Strange Loop, will also be in Problemista. In addition to his work on stage, Owens has also been in Abbott Elementary, Search Party, and High Maintenance. He also voiced Music Meister in Harley Quinn. Owens will be in the upcoming film Silent Retreat alongside his Problemista cast mate, Isabella Rossellini.

Catalina Saavedra and Spike Einbender also have roles in Problemista. Saavedra will play Dolores, Alejandro’s mother. She has been in multiple Spanish language films and shows but is likely best known to audiences in the United States for her role as Raquel in the 2009 Chilean dramedy film The Maid, which won her the World Cinema Special Jury Prize for Acting at Sundance that year. Einbender has previously been in shows including High Maintenance, Search Party, and Los Espookys. In Los Espookys they played Water’s Shadow, a parasitic demon who lives inside Julio Torres’s character before eventually getting an internship at the US Embassy. (It’s just that kind of show.)

Related:‘The Eternal Daughter’ Review: Tilda Swinton and Joanna Hogg Reunite for Haunting Look at the Past

Who Is Making Problemista?

Image via A24

Torres doesn’t just star in Problemista, he’s also the writer, director, and one of the executive producers. Torres previously wrote for Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show, and The Chris Gethard Show. He also co-created Los Espookys alongside Fred Armisen and Ana Fabrega. His unique and surreal point of view permeates all his projects, from his comedy special My Favorite Shapes to his SNL sketches like ‘Wells for Boys’, to Los Espookys.

Emma Stone, Ali Herting, and Dave McCary are also producing and A24 is handling distribution for Problemista. The film seems like a perfect fit for A24 who also distributed Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, the surreal comedy that recently won Best Picture at the Oscars.