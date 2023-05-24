Most people have had the experience of working with the boss from Hell who makes outrageous demands, flies off the handle, or generally crushes your spirit day in and day out. Tilda Swinton is that boss in the first trailer for Problemista, the new dramedy written, directed by, and starring Los Espookys co-creator Julio Torres. Torres plays Alejandro, an aspiring toy designer hailing from El Salvador who tries to make his way in New York City as his work visa nears expiration. In desperation, he starts assisting Swinton's eccentric art-world outcast whom he hopes will co-sign his work visa if he helps her put on an exhibition.

The trailer kicks off with Alejandro leaving the idyllic peace of El Salvador his mother planned for him for the Big Apple. In New York, he's forced to navigate not just the city but the maze-like immigration system which decides the fate of every applicant as comedically and chillingly demonstrated by one applicant vanishing into nothing following her denial. Alejandro is hoping his new boss Elizabeth will give him that much-needed signature to stay in the U.S., but "eccentric" doesn't even begin to describe her. She's quite literally depicted as a monster with glowing red eyes and described as a hydra, shutting down his ideas and growing quickly frustrated with him whenever he tries to ask a question. Her wrath combined with the vicious immigration bureaucracy that outrageously asks him to spend money in order to have a chance at making a living, Alejandro is pushed to his limits, but his creative spark and vivid imagination drive him forward.

Problemista appears to be full of the same surreal humor and imagery of Torres's previous work. From the constantly-ticking clock on his visa to the fantastical depictions of his boss and bureaucracy, Alejandro's journey is teased to be as whimsical as it is draining, reflecting Torres's own imagination and immigration story. Critics at SXSW earlier this year were over the moon about the film, earning it a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with many praising Torres's unique vision.

Who Else Joins Torres and Swinton in Problemista?

Torres's directorial debut will bring together a talented cast with the Oscar-winning Swinton joining him at the center. She recently lent her voice to Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and will next be seen as part of the stacked cast of Wes Anderson's Asteroid City which just premiered at Cannes. Torres, meanwhile, saw the end of Los Espookys with its second season, but he's still in league with HBO following an overall deal to create the half-hour comedies Lucky and Little Films. The duo is joined in Problemista by RZA, Isabella Rossellini, Larry Owens, Catalina Saavedra, and Greta Lee. Emma Stone is also on board as a producer alongside Dave McCary and Ali Herting.

Problemista premieres in theaters for a limited run on August 4. Check out the trailer above.