The Producers Guild of America has named the nominees for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures for the 34th Annual Producers Guild of America Awards on February 25, 2023. Seven documentary pictures have made the shortlist for the PGA's 8,500-strong membership to vote for, in order to pick the successor to 2022's recipients of the award, producers Joseph Patel, David Dinerstein, and Robert Fyvolent, who were honored for their film, Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

The documentaries that comprise the nominees for the 34th PGA Awards are All That Breathes, Descendant, Fire of Love, Navalny, Nothing Compares, Retrograde and The Territory. As of right now, each film is being individually vetted to see which producers are eligible to receive the award in the event their film is chosen as the winner. Last year's recipient of the award, the aforementioned Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - which looked back on the events of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival - went on to win the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, so there will be hope among this year's PGA nominees that similar success with the guild's awards could lead to the same result.

Several of the nominees listed above have won awards already in the build-up to today's PGA nominee revelation. For instance, All That Breathes won big at the International Documentary Association (IDA) Awards which took place on Saturday, December 10, taking best feature and best director honors for its chronicling of two brothers who care for the black-kite bird species amidst Dehli's smog-filled skies. Another PGA nominee that took home a prize from Saturday's IDA Awards was Fire of Love, which chronicled the doomed adventures of French volcano enthusiasts Katia and Maurice Krafft - the film won in the Best Cinematography category. These wins for both All That Breathes and Fire of Love stand them in good stead among their fellow PGA nominees to win big at the guild's awards ceremony in February.

The winner among these seven worthy Documentary Motion Picture nominees will be announced alongside the rest of the category winners at the 34th Annual Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 25, 2023, held at The Beverly Hilton. You can check out the trailer for last year's winning Documentary at the 33rd running of the PGA awards, Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) below.