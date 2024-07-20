Hollywood has a proud history of making films about well-known sports like baseball, soccer, football, basketball, and boxing. However, professional wrestling is a unique art form that combines incredible athletic skill with elements of theater. While the World Wrestling Entertainment enterprise is by far the most well known business in the world, there are many smaller circuits that are equally as beloved by their fans. It is to the credit of films that they are able to shed a spotlight on a form of performance that isn’t always given the respect that it deserves.

There’s a significant crossover between wrestling in cinema, as former wrestlers like John Cena, Dwayne Johnson, and Dave Bautsita have all starred in superhero films in recent years. However, there have only been a few truly great films that examine professional wrestling in its entirety. While there are plenty of guilty pleasure films like No Holds Barred and Paradise Alley that are enjoyable for their campiness, some directors have opted to take a more serious approach to the material. Here are the ten best movies about professional wrestling, ranked.

10 ‘André the Giant’ (2018)

Directed by Jason Hehir

Image via HBO

André the Giant tells the incredible true story of André Roussimoff, a beloved wrestler who was literally larger than life. After making his auspicious debut in a series of underground circuits, Andre became one of the most famous wrestlers in the world over the course of the 1970s and 1980s. André the Giant is a beautifully made documentary that combines archive footage of Andre’s greatest moments in the ring with touching interviews from his family and friends. While it's sad to see the illness that crippled André in his later years, the film still ends on an inspirational note.

André the Giant is such an amazing depiction of perseverance that it is entertaining for both wrestling superfans and those that know very little about the sport. Cinephiles in particular may be delighted to see the insight the film has on André’s role in The Princess Bride as the friendly giant Fezzik.

André the Giant Birthname André René Roussimoff Birthdate June 19, 1946 Birthplace Grenoble, France Deathdate January 27, 1993

9 ‘Rocky III’ (1982)

Directed by Sylvester Stallone

Image via United Artists

Rocky III is the film that finally introduced wrestling into the Rocky franchise, opting to explore a wider world of sports than had been depicted in the first two entries in the series. As an aging Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) confronts his legacy when faced with the new superstar Clubber Lang (Mr. T), he briefly engages in a charity match with Hulk Hogan, who appears as a fictionalized version of himself.

Hogan is often a much better actor than he is given credit for, and does a great job at lampooning his reputation in Rocky III. The film explores how the superficial rivalries and competitions in wrestling don’t necessarily apply to real life, as Hogan and Balboa end up having common ground in the end. The comedic charm and exploration of wrestling showmanship is enough to make Rocky III one of the most rewatchable entries in the entire franchise.

Rocky III Release Date May 28, 1982 Director Sylvester Stallone Cast Sylvester Stallone , Talia Shire , Burt Young , Carl Weathers , Burgess Meredith , Tony Burton Runtime 99 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Sylvester Stallone Tagline His life is happy, his fights have seemed easy. Now a young upstart is going to make him prove just how far he can still go... Website http://www.mgm.com/title_title.do?title_star=ROCKYIII Expand

8 ‘The Running Man’ (1987)

Directed by Paul Michael Glaser

Image via TriStar Pictures

The Running Man isn’t just one of the greatest Steven King adaptations ever made, but a film deeply indebted to the sport of wrestling. Based on King’s underrated short story of the same name, The Running Man takes place in a dystopian future where criminals are tried in a televised gladiatorial combat game show. After being falsely accused of murdering innocent civilians, the police officer Ben Richards (Arnold Schwarzeneggar) is forced to face off with a gang of wrestlers as he fights to prove his freedom.

The Running Man benefited from the appearances by many real wrestlers, including Jesse Ventura as the aptly named “Captain Freedom.” The comedic, tongue-in-cheek satire of consumerism and commercialization was made even more profound thanks to the various Easter Eggs included for the sake of appeasing WWE superfans. A remake starring Glen Powell is currently in the works from Edgar Wright.

The Running Man In a dystopian America, a falsely convicted policeman gets his shot at freedom when he must forcibly participate in a TV game show where convicts, runners, must battle killers for their freedom. Release Date November 13, 1987 Director Paul Michael Glaser Cast Arnold Schwarzenegger , Maria Conchita Alonso , Yaphet Kotto , Jim Brown , Jesse Ventura , Erland van Lidth Runtime 101 Main Genre Action Writers Stephen King , Steven E. de Souza Tagline A game nobody survives. But Schwarzenegger has yet to play. Expand

7 ‘Man on the Moon’ (1999)

Directed by Milos Forman

Image via Universal Pictures

Man on the Moon offers one of the most profound examinations of the way that wrestling rivalries work, and how it can be difficult to differentiate what is “real” and what is all a matter of good showmanship. The unconventional biopic from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest director Milos Forman centers on the career of the comedian Andy Kaufman (Jim Carrey), who got into a number of notorious wrestling feuds during his strange career.

Jerry Lawler, the wrestler known as “The King,” does a great job at portraying himself, and offering some terrific chemistry with Carrey. Despite appearing to be very contentious in their media appearances, Lawler and Kaufman ended up becoming close friends; watching Lawler pay tribute to his onscreen rival when he succumbs to a rare illness makes for one of the most surprisingly moving moments in all of Man on the Moon.

Man on the Moon The story of a groundbreaking performer whose unconventional methods and unpredictable behavior captivated and sometimes confounded audiences. As he climbs to stardom, his personal struggles and unique perspective on life influence his professional endeavors, culminating in a legacy that challenges the norms of entertainment. Release Date December 22, 1999 Director Milos Forman Cast Jim Carrey , Danny DeVito , Gerry Becker , Greyson Erik Pendry , Brittany Colonna , Leslie Lyles , Bobby Boriello , Courtney Love Runtime 118 Minutes Main Genre Biography Writers Scott Alexander , Larry Karaszewski Expand

6 ‘Cassandro’ (2023)

Directed by Roger Ross Williams

Image via Amazon

Cassandro is a celebration of the power that wrestling has to shine a spotlight on underrepresented people, particularly those within the LGBTQ community. Gael Garcia Bernal gives one of the best performances of his career as Saúl "Cassandro" Armendáriz, a Mexican exotico luchador who gained prominence in South American circuits before becoming a global sensation. Cassandro shows how performing in the ring allowed Armendáriz to become more in touch with his own identity, and become an inspiration to LGBTQ youths who counted themselves among his fans.

Cassandro benefits from some excellently crafted wrestling scenes that show just how exciting it can be to watch the sport up close, and detail the physical and emotional labors that crafting a “personality” can take. Bernal’s performance is utterly charismatic, making it easy to get swept up in this heartfelt story about never giving up on a dream.

Cassandro Release Date September 22, 2023 Director Roger Ross Williams Cast Gael García Bernal , Roberta Colindrez , Perla De La Rosa , Joaquin Cosio Runtime 107 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers David Teague , Roger Ross Williams Expand

5 ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ (2019)

Directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz

The Peanut Butter Falcon shows the power that wrestling has as an inspirational tool for those that feel like they are outsiders; while the matches themselves may technically be “faked,” wrestlers are still considered to be heroes by their fans. In a breakthrough moment of representation, The Peanut Butter Falcon tells the story of Zak, a massive wrestling fan played by Zack Gottsagen, an actor with Down's syndrome. After breaking out of a facility, Zak decides to go find his favorite wrestler Saltwater Redneck (Thomas Haden Church).

The Peanut Butter Falcon is a heartwarming story about finding one’s family through sharing a mutual passion. While Zak never felt comfortable around the other patients that he stayed with, he ends up becoming close with his new friends Tyler (Shia LaBeouf) and Eleanor (Dakota Johnson) after getting to share his love of wrestling.

4 ‘Win Win’ (2011)

Directed by Thomas McCarthy

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Win Win is a great film about how wrestling can help young people take pride in themselves, as it's an art form that supports positivity and good mental health goals. Spotlight director Thomas McCarthy directs this emotional coming-of-age dramedy about the small town attorney Sean Flaherty (Paul Giamatti), who agrees to become a mentor to the young wrestler Kyle Timmons (Alex Schaffer). Although initially it is little more than a job for Sean, he ends up discovering how good it can feel to take part in someone else’s success.

Win Win does a great job at mixing heartfelt story beats without ever becoming too saccharine. Giamatti can always be counted on to give a memorable performance, but Shaffer proved to be an actor worthy of sharing the screen with him in one of the best breakout roles in recent years.

Win Win A struggling lawyer and volunteer wrestling coach's chicanery comes back to haunt him when the teenage grandson of the client he has double-crossed comes into his life. Release Date April 15, 2011 Director Tom McCarthy Cast Paul Giamatti , Amy Ryan , Bobby Cannavale , Jeffrey Tambor , Burt Young , Melanie Lynskey Runtime 106 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Tom McCarthy , Joe Tiboni Tagline In the game of life, you can't lose them all. Expand

3 ‘The Iron Claw’ (2023)

Directed by Sean Durkin

Image via A24

The Iron Claw is based on one of the most heartbreaking wrestling stories of all-time, as the “Von Erich curse” became recognized as an infamous moment in the history of the craft. Director Sean Durkin crafts a beautiful story about how the young wrestler Kevin (Zac Efron) watched his family implode whilst his father Fritz (Holt McCallany) prioritized success in the ring over the mental health of his children. Those who didn’t know the real story going on may have been shocked to see the incredible challenges that the family endured as many of their sons died under unusual circumstances.

The Iron Claw is by no means an easy film to watch, but it offers a sensitive depiction of masculinity that is rarely seen in sports films. While Efron certainly gives the performance of his career, the appearances by Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson make the film even more powerful.

2 ‘The Wrestler’ (2008)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

The Wrestler is a heartbreaking examination of what a wrestler may go through once they are deemed to be “past their prime,” and no longer have the same appeal that they did during the highlights of their career. In a performance that earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, Mickey Rourke stars as an aging wrestler who attempts to mount a comeback, all whilst connecting with his disenfranchised daughter (Evan Rachel Wood). What follows is a haunting examination of a mid-life crisis.

The Wrestler examines the burdens that wrestling can have on someone’s physical and mental well-being, and why it is so challenging for wrestlers to ask for help. Darren Aronofsky certainly has a history of making emotionally distressing films with disturbing and graphic moments, but it is almost impossible to watch the powerful final match in The Wrestler without tearing up.

1 ‘Foxcatcher’ (2014)

Directed by Bennett Miller

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Foxcatcher is a powerful drama about the dark side of the “American dream,” and how wrestling has become a commodity that is intertwined with false notions of masculinity. Based on a highly disturbing true story, Foxcatcher follows the strange journey of the eccentric billionaire John du Pont (Steve Carell), who decided to mentor the former Olympic Gold champions Mark (Channing Tatum) and Dave Schultz (Mark Ruffalo) as they compete in a series of national championships. The dynamic becomes more disturbing when du Pont’s ambitions get the better of him, leading to a shocking and tragic situation.

Foxcatcher was highly celebrated during award season, earning Academy Award nominations for Carrell, Ruffalo, and director Bennett Miller. However, it was Tatum’s soul-crushing performance that truly made Foxcatcher an unforgettable experience. It’s both a tribute to the perseverance of wrestlers and a sharp condemnation of those who seek to unfairly benefit from their efforts.

Foxcatcher U.S. Olympic wrestling champions and brothers Mark Schultz and Dave Schultz join "Team Foxcatcher", led by eccentric multi-millionaire John du Pont, as they train for the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea, but John's self-destructive behavior threatens to consume them all. Run Time 134 minutes Director Bennett Miller Release Date November 14, 2014 Actors Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo, Vanessa Redgrave

