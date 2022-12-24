The Brendan Fraser and Tom Welling-led series Professionals recently finished its first season run in the states. But even with the duo leading the charge, a Season 2 renewal is still up in the air. The series acts as a spin-off to the 2012 feature Soldiers of Fortune. It follows Vincent Corbo (Welling), an ex-counterintelligence officer recruited by billionaire Peter Swann (Fraser) and his financée, Dr. Graciela Davila (Elena Anaya), to investigate a suspected sabotage after a medical satellite explodes on launch. The show was filmed back in 2019 in South Africa and Ireland. It was acquired by The CW in 2021 and eventually premiered in the states in October with a 10-episode first season.

In recent months, The CW has cancelled nearly all of its scripted series, which begs the question of whether they will choose to move forward with a second season for Professionals. Ratings-wise, the series performed rather low, with the season finale landing at 290K/0.0. However, as noted by TVLine, one major renewal factor may lie with Fraser and the current trajectory of his career, namely The Whale. While it's not entirely out of the realm of possibility that Fraser would return for a second season, it's difficult to imagine him returning to a network with a shaky future regarding its programming. Moreover, an outpouring of praise for Fraser's performance in The Whale, and a Golden Globe nomination, is keeping him on the path to a potential Oscar nomination and win. As such, it's more likely he would continue being a hot-ticket actor for feature films and more notable television programs.

Similarly, Fraser is currently a series regular in HBO Max's series Doom Patrol, which is in the middle of its fourth season. While it has yet to be renewed or cancelled, the show has a dedicated fan base that has kept it going thus far. It has also been well received by critics and general audiences alike, which, should it receive a fifth season, also stands out as the television project Fraser would stick with first. He also has additional projects in the works that could impact a Professionals renewal decision, including Killers of the Flower Moon and Brothers.

Despite the show's uncertain future, co-creator Jeff Most told TVLine the team is looking forward anyway, saying they're "eager to produce a second season, and are well along in creating the storyline." Most also confirmed they are "working closely with [their] broadcast partners" but have yet to receive solid confirmation either way. Most has not revealed any potential Season 2 plot details at this time.

Professionals was co-created, showrun, and executive produced by Most and Michael Colleary. It is a co-production between the Republic of Ireland and South Africa and is distributed by Rainmaker content for LEONINE Studios. Additional cast includes Saïd Taghmaoui, Ken Duken, Lisa Loven Kongsli, August Wittgenstein, Stevel Marc, Tanya Van Graan, and Nic Rasenti.

Professionals Season 1 is available to watch on The CW app and website. Check out the trailer below: