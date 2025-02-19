Often likened to the hit early 2000s series Monk starring Tony Shalhoub, ITV's Professor T has managed to capture a similar sense of classy wit and clever crime-solving, starring British comedy legend Ben Miller. After a fourth season was announced prior to the third's debut episode, the weight was on the shoulders of this Belgian drama-inspired show's Season 3 to deliver on what many saw as the most refreshing crime series on British TV at the time, to repay those in charge who had the faith to blindly renew. Thankfully, that faith paid off, with Season 3 accumulating a greater average viewership per episode than Season 2, and even upping the quality across the board.

Thanks to this success, history has repeated itself for Professor T, with a fifth season now officially confirmed before the fourth has even aired. Currently, the air date for Season 4 is not yet known, but that won't stop speculation about Season 5 from swirling within the fanbase. According to ITV, as cited on Radio Times, Season 5 will include "six brand new episodes", with the season including, "some unexpected new relationships and more complex crimes for the Professor and police unit to tackle; including a boxing match that takes a bloody turn and a series of inexplicable sudden deaths at an upmarket spa."

Considering the release date of Season 4 is yet to be announced, it will likely be quite some time before any concrete information regarding a Season 5 release is known. The length between seasons can sometimes be determined by the previous outing's success, with the fantastic Season 3 seeing the fourth outing return just a year later despite a two-year gap facing Seasons 2 and 3. Considering that trend, Season 5 will most likely be released next year in 2026, so make sure to stay tuned for more updates.

What is 'Professor T' Season 4 About?

Although it is easy to get consumed by the latest news of Professor T's fifth season, there's still the small matter of the fourth season to attend to. A synopsis for the upcoming outing is yet to be known, but, if it's anything like the previous three installments, viewers are surely in for a crime-solving treat. Currently, Professor T boasts an impressive 85% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, thanks in no small part to the series' dedication to both light-hearted humor and genuinely intriguing drama. Can Season 4 achieve the same heights as the third? Possibly, that is, if Stiller is to be believed after he teased what is to come, saying, "The Professor tackles his most baffling case yet: romance," and then adding:

"The fact that audiences worldwide have embraced the show so warmly is hugely rewarding, and we’re already brimming with ideas to make series 5 even more quirky, heartfelt, and surprising. Here’s to another season of baffling crime, dreaming spires, and ironing that tweed…"

Professor T has officially been renewed for a fifth season on ITV. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider for more updates on British detective shows.