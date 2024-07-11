The Big Picture Professor T. is a British series influenced by Monk, focusing on eccentric criminologist Professor Jasper Tempest at Cambridge.

The show blends mystery, humor, and drama, featuring a brilliant but socially awkward protagonist with OCD and autism.

The series is well-received, with a strong cast including Ben Miller, Frances de la Tour, and an intriguing portrayal of quirky characters.

Monk, the popular USA Network comedy/mystery series of the early 2000s starring Tony Shalhoub as obsessive-compulsive, phobic detective Adrian Monk, ran for eight successful seasons. Before the series finale in 2009, viewers could not seem to get enough of the tightly wound, quirky private eye so immobilized by fear and compulsion that he could often barely move, let alone solve crimes without being edged on and held up by his assistants. Audiences seemed to be drawn to a character who encompassed both the extreme of human frailty and the best of intuitive logic. Perhaps it was because Monk could do so well while being so laughably mannered that he held our interest.

If you miss Monk, perhaps Professor T., a mixture of mystery, humor, and drama produced by ITV and now in its third season, is what you’ve been looking for. Equally fussy and germophobic as Monk and autistic as well, eccentric Cambridge criminologist Jasper Tempest, “Professor T.” to his students, is less quickly panicked than Adrian Monk. Instead, he is mostly frozen and emotionless but still with hilarious results. By comparison, Tempest makes Monk look manic. In the first episode of the current season, now on PBS and Prime Video, our distinguished hero finds himself in jail of all places while on trial (for discharging a shotgun in the office of the deputy chief inspector at the end of Season 2—don’t ask) and also defending his cellmate against a charge of murder of a hated prison guard. Talk about doing your homework from the inside!

What Is ‘Professor T.’ About?

Besides teaching criminology at Cambridge, Tempest is an on-call consultant to the police, frequently called in by a former student who is now a police detective inspector and a former lover who is now a chief inspector. In the previous two seasons, we have seen him battle vainly for dominion over his mother, try therapy unsuccessfully, and reenter the dating pool with disastrous but hilarious results. Socially, Tempest is a catastrophe; professionally, he is brilliant. Each episode features a police procedural investigating crimes along the lines of twisted Shakespeare-like family killings while advancing the various characters' arcs.

Professor T., the brainchild of Flemish screenwriter Paul Piedfort, began as a Belgian series of the same name in 2015. It was then reproduced in Germany and Czechoslovakia, continuing its pedigree until being adapted in the U.K. and America in 2021, where it has enjoyed both critical acclaim and popularity and a 79% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Professor T. is the British Adrian Monk

The character Professor Jasper Tempest is almost always introduced and accompanied by Italian opera music, a reflection of his classically refined sensibility, at least in his mind. His habits, such as his coffee-making, are exacting. Tempest is the very definition of the word eccentric. He struggles with both OCD and autism, is constantly in rubber gloves or cleaning, and is subject to flights of fantasy (which are dramatized for the audience).

He has had a troubled childhood (his father’s death on Jasper’s 10th birthday haunts him), to which he often flashes back. Normal human emotions are a stretch for him. He regularly sits alone in silence, contemplatively, on the college roof, staring at the skyline of the medieval town, where he is frequently sought out and disturbed by his needy, possessive, and dominating mother and a weird and eclectic group of both college and police colleagues. Yet, he is a brilliant and intuitive (almost psychic) forensic expert.

The British Actor Comedian Who Fits His TV Role to a ‘T’

Busy 58-year-old English actor-author Ben Miller says he is the perfect actor to play Professor T. because, like the character, he attended Cambridge and has also been diagnosed with OCD. He came to prominence in the U.K. as one half of the comedy team Armstong and Miller on British television and radio beginning in 1996. After appearing with Rowan Atkinson in the forgettable film Johnny English and a one-season role as profligate gambler Baron Featherington on the first season of Bridgerton, Miller began playing Professor T., where he is practically expressionless in the role except for his stiff but broad Monty Pythonesque walk and body language. It is a delightfully nuanced portrayal: fussy, droll, understated, and very funny to watch.

Other cast members include legendary comedic actress Frances de la Tour (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), who steals every scene she’s in as Tempest’s wealthy widowed mother from hell, Adelaide, with her equally neurotic dog Kafka, the frequent subject of her scarily modern paintings. Co-stars Emma Naomi and Barney White bring much-needed sex appeal and youth to the show as on-again/off-again lovers and co-workers, competent, unsure, and oddly-named DI Lisa Donckers and square-jawed but soft DS Dan Winters. Juliet Aubrey adds complexity as DCI and Tempest’s one-time love interest, Christina Brand.

The very funny Sarah Woodward as Tempest’s hateful and unhinged secretary Ingrid Snares, Andy Gathergood as gruff DI Paul Rabbit and Douglas Reith as oblivious University Dean Decano round out the humorous regular cast. The omnipresent stuffiness and Tudoresque brick architecture of the ancient research college—with its stiff champagne receptions and dark wood-paneled rooms— becomes almost as much a character as Oxford did for the Morse and Lewis series.

The third season of ITV’s Professor T. is currently running on PBS, and the show has recently been picked up for a fourth season. Mystery lovers can join the season in progress without the benefit of the previous episodes; they do stand alone. Each season consists of six one-hour episodes. Each episode presents a new crime to solve, as well as advancing the life stories of the various characters surrounding Professor T. However, it’s also a great idea to start with Season 1, Episode 1, and enjoy getting to know Professor T. from the start on Prime Video before watching the new episodes on PBS. It won’t take long to get hooked.

Professor T. is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

