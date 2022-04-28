It’s (almost) official, Patrick Stewart is back to the role of Professor X for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With only one week before the release of the highly-anticipated sequel in theaters, Marvel Studios release a new international teaser that shows not only the leader of the X-Men but also what looks like Hayley Atwell as the Multiverse variant Captain Carter.

The presence of Stewart has already been teased multiple times in previous trailers and posters for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is brought before a secret interdimensional council known as the Illuminati. Marvel Comic’s Illuminati is a team composed of some of the most influential heroes on the planet, who make decisions that’ll shape the future of humanity behind their teammate’s back. Professor X is one of the classic members of the Illuminati, which got fans questioning if Stewart’s voice was indeed part of the film’s first big trailer. To those in need of freshening up their memory, Stewart played the Mutant leader in Fox’s pre-MCU X-Men franchise.

The new teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leaves no doubt. Although we cannot see Stewart's face, his voice is very distinguishable this time around. On top of that, Stewart's character seems to roll on a wheelchair once Stephen is presented to the Illuminati, just as Professor X. And since the new teaser is also named after the Illuminati, it seems like Marvel Studios is tired of keeping the secrets and by now just wants to feed the fans’ hype. Well, guess what. It works!

To prevent the whole of reality from collapsing, Stephen will have to find some powerful reinforcements in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Besides counting on Wanda Maxmioff (Elizabeth Olsen) and his brother-in-arms Wong (Benedict Wong), the wizard will also find a new ally in Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, a heroine capable of jumping through dimensions. All this backup might not be enough, though, as Stephen will need to deal with several menaces besides Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and the Illuminati, including extradimensional squid monsters, zombies, and even an evil version of himself.

Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a script by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron. Raimi is also known for helming the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as the Web-Slinger.

Here's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters on May 6. Check out the new teaser below.

