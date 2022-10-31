Director Greg Berlanti has tapped Ray Romano to join the cast of his 1960s-set space race feature, Project Artemis, according to a report by Deadline. Romano joins stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. The film is being produced by These Pictures, the company owned by Johansson and her colleagues Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Apple won the rights to the film at a highly competitive auction.

Romano joins the film after a stunning turn behind the camera with his feature directorial debut entitled Somewhere in Queens with Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions, which premiered at Tribeca earlier this year. He will also star in a biopic of Jim Valvano and was recently announced to have joined the sitcom Bupkis.

Rose Gilroy, who was recently announced as writing the Alexander Skarsgård/Florence Pugh picture The Pack, is penning the script which is described as a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of the 1968 Apollo 11 moon launch. Little more is currently known about the plot, as details have been kept quiet.

The film had originally been scheduled to be helmed by Jason Bateman, but the multitalented performer exited the project in June of this year with creative differences cited as the reason. The film has been in development for some time now, and Apple were reported to have spent over $100 million to secure the distribution rights to it. Bateman was replaced by Berlanti in July. That wasn't even the most recent high-profile departure from the project. The original star, Chris Evans backed out when the scheduled production dates conflicted with his commitments to filming his upcoming features Pain Hustlers and the holiday streaming film Red One, in which he will star alongside Dwayne Johnson.

Berlanti has had recent success as a television producer, having been involved with the likes of Riverdale, The Flash and The Flight Attendant. In addition to that, he oversees an entire DC universe of TV shows that also includes Arrow and Doom Patrol. He also serves as a producer on Amazon's romantic feature My Policeman which stars Emma Corrin and Harry Styles.

As a director, he's probably best known for his work on the romantic comedy Life As We Know It which featured Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel, as well as 2018's Love, Simon which starred Nick Robinson and Jennifer Garner, and was both a box office and critical success, spawning a television spinoff for Disney+ entitled Love, Victor.

Filming was confirmed as having begun on October 27, after a casting call was issued seeing extras who could play NASA employees and FBI agents. No further information about the film has yet been released, but Collider will have it for you as soon as it becomes available.