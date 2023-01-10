Woody Harrelson has his eyes set on the space race. The three-time Academy Award-nominated actor has joined Project Artemis, an upcoming film from Apple Original Films, according to a report from Deadline. He joins previously announced cast members, which include Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Channing Tatum (Magic Mike), who star as the film's two leads. No additional information about his role in the movie has been revealed yet.

Jim Rash, who recently appeared in Bros, also stars in the film along with Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond), Anna Garcia (Superstore), Colin Woodell (The Purge), and Donald Elise Watkins (Emergency). Additional cast members include Noah Robbins, Nick Dillenburg, and Art Newkirk, among several others. Greg Berlanti, who previously directed Love, Simon, helms Project Artemis with its screenplay written by Rose Gilroy. Alongside starring in the movie, Johansson also serves as a producer on the project with Jonathan Lia, Keenan Flynn, and Sarah Schechter, with Robert Dohrmann attached as an executive producer.

Plot details on the upcoming film remain under wraps, but we do know that the film will take place during the space race of the 1960s. Additional details surrounding the project are likely to be revealed when the film sets an official release date in the near future. With a relevant historical setting and Harrelson rounding out the film's extensive cast, Project Artemis could be an exciting entry into the actor's filmography when it eventually debuts on Apple TV+.

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Harrelson has an extensive acting history, best known for his role in various iconic films such as Zombieland, The Hunger Games, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Alongside the eventual release of Project Artemis, Harrelson is also set to star in Champions, an upcoming sports comedy, which will be released in theaters on March 24. Outside of film, the actor will star in White House Plumbers, where he will play real-life intelligence officer E. Howard Hunt, who attempts to stop press leaks during Richard Nixon's presidency. Additional projects Harrelson is attached to include Suncoast, a drama film from director Laura Chinn, and Alex Parkinson's Last Breath, based on the 2019 documentary of the same name, where he will star alongside Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ren Rings) and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy).

Project Artemis currently has no set release date. Check out Collider's interview with Harrelson about his role in Venom: Let There Be Carnage below.