Differences are bound to happen in any sort of profession, but when it comes to movie making, these differences have the habit of creating deep rifts between production and talent. However, it seems that is not the case with the latest news surrounding the Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans led feature, Project Artemis.

Deadline has reported that the feature has lost its director, the Primetime Emmy Award-winning Jason Bateman. Although the multi-hyphenated performer cited creative differences as the reason behind his departure, it sounds as though he and the company backing the production, These Pictures, are parting ways on good terms. It was even noted that the studio and creative hope to work together again sometime in the future.

The news will come as a shock to anyone who has been following the reports surrounding Project Artemis as it was a big-ticket item that Apple spent a whopping $100 million-plus on back in March. It also leaves much to be speculated on since These Pictures is owned in part by the leading actress, Johansson. Although no ill will was reported towards either party, it will still be interesting to learn what the specifics were leading to the split. Johansson is joined in production by the company’s co-owners, Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Through These Pictures, the trio both commissioned and developed the screenplay which was penned by Rose Gilroy.

If you were hoping this news would bring about more details surrounding the plot of Artemis, we’re sorry to tell you that this isn’t the case. While we know the project will be centered around the space race, nothing more has been revealed at this time. To refresh the knowledge obtained in high school history class, the space race was a competition between the Soviet Union and the United States to see who could get to outer space and the moon first. The bitter rivalry between the two countries began during World War II when each one sped forward to produce a bigger arsenal of nuclear arms.

Previously, Bateman’s directorial abilities have been on display in a variety of productions including Ozark and Arrested Development, both of which he also starred in, as well as The Outsider.

If you’re in need of a Bateman fix, you can head to Netflix and stream all four seasons of Ozark as the final chapter of the crime drama recently aired in April. As of right now, no one has been announced to be taking over the director’s chair for Bateman, but keep your eyes on Collider for more information as it becomes available.