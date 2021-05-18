HBO Max is once again reviving its hit show Project Greenlight, with Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae leading the new series. From HBO and Miramax, the eight-episode series will focus on finding the next female filmmaking superstars and give them the chance to direct a feature film. Rae will serve as executive producer, as well as mentor to the aspiring storytellers.

Here’s what Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President of Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family content at HBO Max, had to say about the revival:

“At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet.”

Project Greenlight has had a complicated history at HBO. Despite the original series’ popularity, the show struggled to find its return to television for years. Back in 2015, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck led their own revival of the show over a decade after its original early 2000s run; however, it never fully took off. With the fresh angle of focusing on female filmmakers, HBO and Miramax’s new take on the classic reality show may be perfectly tailored to finally take off in today’s movie landscape and capture a new, lasting audience.

Marc Helwig, Head of Worldwide Television for Miramax, spoke on the company’s exciting developments in its growing slate of global television: “By relaunching the iconic Project Greenlight with the brilliant Issa Rae and HBO Max, we continue our efforts to mine the Miramax library and create exciting, groundbreaking new content as well as forge opportunities for a new generation of innovative voices to be heard.”

There is no premiere date currently set for the Project Greenlight revival.

