Look to the heavens and see what you can find. Christopher Miller just confirmed via social media that filming is officially underway for Project Hail Mary, the highly anticipated adaptation of Andy Weir's best-selling novel, set to star the Oscar-nominated duo of Ryan Gosling and Sandra Hüller. Miller, who is co-directing alongside his long-time creative partner Phil Lord, shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the movie's clapperboard. The dynamic duo, best known for their work on the Spider-Verse movies, The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street, are bringing their unique blend of wit and heart to this sci-fi adventure.

The new image also revealed the addition of one of Hollywood's best cinematographers working today in the form of Greig Fraser. Fraser, who has recently worked on Dune and its stunning sequel Dune: Part II, is renowned for his ability to craft visually stunning and immersive worlds. His involvement guarantees that Project Hail Mary will be as much a feast for the eyes as it is a gripping narrative journey.

What Is 'Project Hail Mary' About?

Image by Will Staehle

For the uninitiated, Project Hail Mary is Andy Weir's latest foray into the world of science fiction. Weir, who skyrocketed to fame with The Martian, has created another tale of survival and ingenuity set against the backdrop of space. The novel follows Ryland Grace, a lone astronaut on a desperate mission to save Earth from an existential threat. Grace wakes up alone on a spaceship, with no memory of who he is or how he got there. As his memories slowly return, he realizes he's humanity's last hope, and failure is not an option.

The book has been praised for its meticulous scientific detail, humor, and heart-pounding suspense, making it a perfect candidate for a cinematic adaptation. With Gosling set to portray Ryland Grace and Hüller taking on a yet-to-be-revealed role, the casting already promises strong performances that will do justice to Weir's well-rounded characters.

The combination of Miller and Lord's directorial prowess, Fraser's cinematographic genius, and the star power of Gosling and Hüller is positioning Project Hail Mary as a must-watch. Miller and Lord have a knack for balancing humor with heartfelt moments, a skill that will be crucial in adapting Weir's complex narrative, while Fraser's involvement assures that the film will capture the vastness and beauty of space, yet also convey the intimate, high-stakes drama unfolding within the confines of the spaceship.

Project Hail Mary is slated to arrive in theaters on March 20, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Project Hail Mary and see Miller's post below.